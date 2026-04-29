Revisiting Grades for Every Philadelphia Eagles 2026 NFL Draft Pick

The Philadelphia Eagles made eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. No matter what the Eagles did on Day 3, the damage was done in the first two rounds.

The draft was already successful to that point. Philadelphia traded up in the first round to select Makai Lemon at No. 20 overall, then Eli Stowers fell to them in the second round at No. 54.

The biggest move was trading two third-round picks for Jonathan Greenard, landing a premium pass rusher after the offseason departure of Jaelan Phillips. The Eagles showed they were Super Bowl contenders again with the move. Then the Eagles drafted Markel Bell in the third round, hoping to find the successor to Lane Johnson.

This was a good draft for the Eagles, but till will tell if it was a successful one. Based on Howie Roseman's recent track record, there's a good chance this draft will be held in high regards three years from now.

Overall draft grade: A

Round 1 (No. 20 overall): Makai Lemon, WR, USC (via Cowboys)

Eagles trade: 2026 first-round pick (No. 23), 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 114), 2026 fourth-round pick (No. 137)

Cowboys trade:2026 first-round pick (No. 20), 2027 seventh-round pick

The Eagles had Lemon as a top-15 player on their board. After the Los Angeles Rams drafted Ty Simpson at No. 13 and the run of offensive linemen went off the board, the Eagles had to pivot and land Lemon.

Lemon thrived under Lincoln Riley at USC, excelling in his RPO-based scheme. He played the majority of his snaps in the slot, winning the Fred Biletnikoff Award as college football’s top wide receiver last season. He finished with 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 TD (14.6 yards per catch).

A smooth route runner, Lemon's game is similar to now Eagles teammate DeVonta Smith in how crisp his routes are and his low drop rate (2.8% in college). Lemon had just three drops in three years. He's a strong ball tracker even though he doesn't have breakaway speed some teams covet. Lemon is a standout slot receiver, and led all the FBS in first down receptions last season (50).

The Eagles can line DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks on the outside and Lemon in the slot. He can be a strong option underneath for Jalen Hurts -- similar to how the Eagles can use Wicks -- with the potential to create yards after the catch.

Grade: A-

Round 2 (No. 54 overall): Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

The Eagles let the board come to them in this round, as Stowers was available at No. 54. This was a selection they couldn't pass up.

Stowers is set to be the TE2 to Dallas Goedert before being the successor to Goedert -- probably as soon as the 2027 season. An explosive pass catcher, Stowers led the FBS in receiving yards per game last season for tight ends (64.1). The former quarterback is fluid in his route running and can be used as a deep-ball receiver in the NFL.

Stowers projects more as a wide receiver than a tight end, but pass catching tight ends are where the league is trending. This is a systemic change for the Eagles, as they have shown this offseason with their moves to help out Sean Mannion's passing attack.

Grade: A-

Round 3 (No. 68 overall, from Jets): Markel Bell, T, Miami

Philadelphia took Bell with its first pick in the third round, a massive tackle prospect that fits the offensive line identity. Bell is listed at 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds, but prefers to play between 350 and 360 pounds. A towering presence at tackle, Bell was a force in leading the Miami Hurricanes to the national title game this past January.

Bell didn't allow a sack in his lone season as the starting tackle for the Hurricanes, using his 87 1-8 wing span to push over defenders in the run game. There's a lot to like about Bell as a prospect, but he won't be starting at tackle any time soon.

Whether bell is the long-term successor to Lane Johnson remains to be seen. This is a pick that needs a few years to evaluate.

Grade: B

Round 5: (No. 178 overall, compensatory): Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Payton is a dual-threat quarterback, mostly used in a Taysom Hill role before getting the North Dakota State starting job. The Eagles could use Payton similar to Hill, especially with his athletic ability outside the pocket to create space and make plays.

Philadelphia already has gadget-type players in Wicks and Hollywood Brown. Why not use Payton in similar fashion in red zone packages? The Eagles want to get more creative in short-yardage situations, and Payton will make defenses think if he's getting the ball. Payton can be a thrower, H-back, or ball carrier.

What does this mean for the future of Tanner McKee? Could the Eagles actually trade McKee because they drafted Payton? Is that the right move?

Payton is a developmental quarterback that must improve his pocket presence, stepping into his throws, and footwork. He can still help the Eagles out in 2026 if they use him in a Taysom Hill-type role.

Grade: C+

Round 6 (No. 207 overall, from Rams): Micah Morris, G, Georgia

Eagles trade: 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 197)

Rams trade: 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 207), 2026 seventh-round pick (No. 251), 2026 seventh-round pick (No. 252)

The Eagles stockpiled on Day 3 picks, banking on late seventh-round picks instead of having a high undrafted free agent pool of players. Before they made those picks, they drafted Morris towards the end of the sixth round. The Eagles badly needed a guard in this draft.

Morris has been battle tested from his years at Georgia. He faced Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter when he was on the scout team his freshman year, and will continue to see them in training camp when the first-team defense goes up against the second-team offense.

There's a lot of upside in Morris, but he has to get lower when on the block. He's best in a zone-based scheme, which he'll get plenty of reps with in Philadelphia. An athletic freak, Morris just needs some refinement in his technique. He also allowed just one sack in each of the last three years.

Grade: B

Round 7 (No. 244 overall, from Vikings): Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech

A former linebacker at North Dakota State, Wisniewski moved to safety for the Bison and had eight interceptions in 2023. A broken foot took away Wisniewski's 2024 season, and he transferred to Texas Tech in 2025.

More of a box safety than a ball hawk, that's where Wisniewski can make his mark in the NFL. he provides solid play on special teams with his aggressiveness and toughness.

Wisniewski is a wild card in Round 7. The Eagles didn't have to worry about outbidding someone to sign him. They added depth at safety as he'll compete for a roster spot.

Heck, Wisniewski could even start.

Grade: B-

Round 7 (No. 251 overall, from Rams): Uar Bernard, DT, Nigeria

Part of the International Pathway Program, the Eagles landed the 6-4, 306-pound defensive tackle in the seventh round of the draft -- and makes it understandable way they wanted more seventh-round picks.

He has never played organized pro football, but participated at the International Pathway Program Pro Day in March and impressed. At the Pro Day, he tested with a 4.63 40-yard dash, 39-inch vertical, a 10-10 broad jump, and 31 bench reps.

The IPP gave him defensive tackle. The Eagles didn't want to let Bernard go undrafted.

This could be just like Jordan Mailata and his path to stardom. Worth the shot.

Grade: A+

Round 7 (No. 252 overall, from Rams): Keyshawn James-Newby, EDGE, New Mexico

Another wild card late in the draft, James-Newby was a First Team All-Mountain West Conference selection for the Lobos last season -- finishing with 9.0 sacks. He can win the edge and has a strong burst off the snap.

James-Newby has a tough road to make the 53-man roster. At this point, all these players are worth taking a flyer on. Why not see what James-Newby has?

Grade: B-