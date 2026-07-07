Eagles Biggest Playoff Disasters (And How They Compare to USA Soccer's Embarrassment)

This was supposed to be the year for United States Men's Soccer.

The World Cup was on home soil. The "Golden Generation" of players were in their prime for thsi World Cup. This was the opportunity for the United States to make a World Cup run against the world's best,

Instead, they fell flat on their face in the Round of 16 loss to Belgium.

The expectations were greater, but the United States didn't deliver. Sound familiar Eagles fans?

Before this "Golden Generation" of Eagles football, the Eagles typically fell flat on their face in big playoff games. Anyone under 30 years old wouldn't believe it, but the Eagles coming up small in playoff games was an annual occurrence.

The Eagles have put up playoff moments similar to what the United States did in the Round of 16, whether they were a complete no-show or had a humiliating loss. These were the moments for the Eagles -- at least over the last 30 years.

We're not reliving bad memories. We're just here to tell you they happened, and were part of franchise history.

2002 NFC Championship Game: vs. Buccaneers

This was the year for the Eagles. Everything was set up in front of them to win the Super Bowl.

Sound familiar?

The Eagles had home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs for the first time since 1980. This was the final game ever played at Veterans Stadium, a place where they haven't lost a playoff game since 1990 -- and never lost a non-Wild Card game there.

They were playing the Buccaneers, a team that never won a game when the temperature at game time was below 40 degress. A team which the Eagles had their number, beating them in the playoffs in each of the last two years and four straight times overall.

The Eagles were the better team. They got out to a 7-0 lead 52 seconds into the game ahgainst the most raucous crowd in football. The Super Bowl party was on.

Tampa Bay dominated the rest of the way. Brad Johnson competed a 71-yard touchdown pass to Joe Jurevicius to silence the crowd late in the first quarter on a third-and-2 on the Buccaneers' own 24-yard line -- and the Eagles never recovered.

Mike Alstott scored a touchdown two plays later to give the Buccaneers the lead. The Eagles cringed in the moment and the pressure of going to the Super Bowl got to them, even though the game was tied 10-10 late in the first half.

Donovan McNabb still looked like he was recovering from a broken ankle suffered two months earlier, fumbling right before halftime and taking a field goal opportunity away from the Eagles. Philadlephia played catchup the rest of the way.

McNabb fumbled twice as the Eagles offense played catch up in a 17-10 game. The Eagles eventually found themselves down 20-10 in the fourth quarter as the Buccaneers chewed the clock.

The Eagles had a late drive and threatened to score, down 10 points. Then the dagger hit.

Ronde Barber closed down The Vet, intercepting McNabb on first fdown with 3:27 left and taking the ball 92 yards the other way for a touchdown. The Buccaneers won 27-10 and won their first Super Bowl the next week.

No one played well for the Eagles after the first minute. The players fell flat on their face, and the loss defined the Andy Reid-Donovan McNabb era.

2003 NFC Championship Game: vs. Panthers

The Eagles had the opportunity to rectify the painful NFC Championship Game loss from the season prior. This team wasn't as good as the 2022 team, but the Panthers were an inferior team to the Buccaneers.

The offense managed to score just three points. Donovan McNabb threw three interceptions -- all to Ricky Manning Jr. -- as the Eagles offense never got inside the Panthers' 10-yard line.

McNabb was injured by Greg Favors while he was lying on the ground in the first half, suffering a separated rib cartilage in the game. He went 4-of-14 with three interceptions following the injury before being replaced by Koy Detmer in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles passing game was lifeless and the defense was prone to give up a big play or two. The backbreaker was DeShaun Foster's 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter when the Eagles appeared to have him down for a loss.

This loss was more embarrassing, since the Panthers were fortunate to be there -- and the Eagles were at home. Carolina dominated the game from start to finish.

1996 Wild Card Game: at 49ers

Ever watch a playoff game and feel the Eagles had no shot to win it? That's how the 1996 wild card playoff matchup against the 49ers felt. The Eagles were 3-4 in their last seven games leading into the playoffs after a 7-2 start, surviving against the dismal Jets to even gain some momentum going into the playoffs.

The 49ers were 12-4 and at home. The weather clearly favored San Francisco, with heavy rain and heavy winds. The Eagles did move the ball, but there was never a significant threat they were going to beat the 49ers.

Philadelphia drove the ball to the San Francisco 14 on the opening drive. Ty Detmer was sacked by Lee Woodall for an 8-yard loss and Gary Anderson missed a 40-yard field goal. That felt like the ball game.

The 49ers scored on a Steve Young 9-yard touchdown run on third-and-1. That was all they needed.

Detmer threw two interceptions, including two in the second quarter inside the 49ers' 10-yard line -- so the Eagles had their chances. The Eagles quarterback problems in the second half of the season came to light -- they didn't have one.

Detmer was benched for an aging Mark Rypien in the second half after the 49ers took a 14-0 lead -- and the Eagles offense was worse. The Eagles didn't score a point.

Detmer was the only quarterback in the history of the Eagles to get shutout in the postseason. This was the beginning of the end of the Rhodes era in Philadelphia.

2025 Wild Card Game: vs. 49ers

Jalen couldn’t believe what he was hearing on the last play call. pic.twitter.com/sghY5zsaI3 — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) January 12, 2026

Something always felt off with the 2025 Eagles, a team that was coming off a Super Bowl title with high expectations. The offense missed the mark all year, even with a top-5 defense carrying the unit.

The Eagles were the better team heading into this game -- a gift draw for Philadelphia in the wild card round. Philadelphia hadn't lost a playoff game in Lincoln Financial Field since the 2019 season, never losing on eunder Nick Sirianni.

This was a chance for the Eagles to "get right" and make a playoff run. The unit that carried the Eagles didn't play at an elite level and the offense was -- the offense.

Philadelphia had a 19-17 lead in the fourth quarter with 8:00 to play and allowed Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense to drive down the field and take the lead late. A.J. Brown dropped three passes and showed his frustration -- then there was the four-verts disaster on fourth-and-11 form the 49ers' 21-yard line with 43 seconds left.

Quinyon Mitchell gave up his first touchdown pass of the year. the Eagles defense did force two turnovers, but the 49ers had 361 yards of offense.

This game was hard to explain, even if it signaled the end of A.J. Brown and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. The Eagles look completely different in 2026, even though they have the same core.

Philadelphia wasn't going to win the Super Bowl last season, but this was a game the Eagles should have won. There's plenty of blame to go around.