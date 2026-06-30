Super Bowl Bound? 7 Reasons Eagles Fans Should Be Optimistic

Training camp is one month away for the Philadelphia Eagles.

That's right. The Eagles' first training camp practice is one month away, which means the doldrums of the offseason will be over. No more evaluations in shells and shorts and no more speculation.

Once the pads come on, football season will be in full swing. Expectations will be high for the Eagles once again, a team that has made two Super Bowls over the last four years but bounced out in the wild card round last year.

This isn't the same Eagles team that had a stacked roster like in years past. The Eagles still have a good roster, but are admittedly behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks on paper in the NFC.

Philadelphia is still good enough to win it's third NFC East title -- and compete for another Super Bowl championship. How can the Eagles win the Super Bowl this year?

There are seven reasons why fans should be optimistic the Eagles can win it all.

1. The offensive line is healthy

The key towards the success of the Eagles' season is the offensive line, which had its injury issues last season.

Lane Johnson missed multiple weeks with a LisFranc injury -- including the postseason loss. Cam Jurgens dealt with back issues all last season, which dated back to the 2024 postseason. Landon Dickerson had knee surgery in training camp, and back and ankle issues all season.

All three players are healthy and critical towards the success of this offense. If the Eagles can keep the offensive line intact, the offense will score points -- no matter how it looks.

2. Saquon Barkley is Saquon Barkley

The offensive line issues also affected Barkley, who wasn't as effective last season running the football. Perhaps it was a case of running backs the season after rushing for 2,000 yards, but the majority of those 2,000-yard backs respond two seasons after their historic campaign.

Barkley is still in his prime. What can't he accomplish the same?

If the Eagles get a big year from Barkley, they're going to be tough to beat in the NFC. A healthy Barkley and a healthy offensive line are a major problem for opposing defenses.

Like it or not, this is how the Eagles offense will score points -- and win games. Barkley has carried this team to a championship before.

3. The best cornerback trio in the game

The Eagles had Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean as First Team All-Pro cornerbacks last season, the first cornerbacks to earn that honor since Lito Sheppard in 2004. Mitchell is one of the best boundary cornerbacks in football and DeJean is arguably the best slot cornerback in the game.

They'll be joined by Tariq Woolen this season, who the Eagles are more than excited to have in their secondary. Woolen is the CB2 the Eagles have been trying to pair with Mitchell since Darius Slay departed, and is primed for a big season.

The Eagles pass defense was first in completion rate allowed (56.8%), first in pass touchdowns allowed (14), and second in passer rating allowed (75.4). This secondary added Woolen with Mitchell and DeJean.

There should be a lot of turnovers forced this year.

4. Jonathan Greenard completes the pass rush

The best move the Eagles made this offseason was acquiring Greenard, the No. 1 pass rusher they needed. There are enough numbers that back Greenard having a bounce-back season and transforming the Eagles pass rush -- similar to what Jaelan Phillips did last year.

Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt instantly improved once Phillips arrived, and Hunt is becoming one of the best complimentary pass rushers in the game. Greenard, Smith, and Hunt are a dangerous trio -- an dthe position is even deeper with Arnold Ebiketie as a No. 4 pass rusher and third down specialist.

If the Eagles get to the quarterback, this defense will be a top-5 unit again. There's good reason to believe that will happen.

5. Loaded at defensive tackle

Defensive tackle is the best position on the Eagles roster, thanks to the investment and development at the position.

Jalen Carter still hasn't fully hit his potential and he's one of the best defensive tackles in the game. Jordan Davis had his breakout season and was rewarded with a contract extension. Moro Ojomo had 6.0 sacks last season and is coming into a contract year.

That's just the top three. Byron Young is also a good rotational player and can start for a few teams in this league. The Eagles have four defensive tackles that can get to the quarterback and make plays, making it hard for opponents to out-physical them on the interior.

This is an elite group, and will be a problem for opposing offenses all year.

6. Vic Fangio

The Eagles have the best defensive coordinator in the NFL, period.

Since Fangio became the Eagles defensive coordinator, they have been an elite defense -- one that shut down the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles have been a top-two defense in the league over the last two seasons, and the numbers back it.

The Eagles have allowed the lowest passer rating (79.0), yards per attempt (6.2), pass touchdowns (36), and completion rate (59.5%) over the last two seasons. They're second in yards allowed per game (296.3), yards per play (4.8), and points per game allowed (18.5).

As long as the Eagles have Fangio around, this defense will be elite. They have the personnel and the coach to stay elite.

Defense wins champions after all.

7. Jalen Hurts doesn't turn the ball over

For all the discussion whether Hurts is an elite quarterback or not, Hurts doesn't turn the football over. The Eagles quarterback has just six interceptions in his last 28 regular season games, and the team is 21-7 in that span.

When Hurts takes care of the football, the Eagles win games. He doesn't have to throw for 300+ yards every week or carry the offense to wins, but take care of the football and let other teams make mistakes.

Wins are the most improtant stat in football, and Hurts has accomplished a lot of winning over the years. He's taken care of the football and kept the offense on the field.

Even in a new offense, the Eagles will continue to win games if Hurts takes care of the football -- and championships.