Eagles Confidence Meter: How I Feel About The LG And WR Situation Against Titans

The Philadelphia Eagles will be battling the Nashville heat on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, as they never won a game against the franchise in Nashville since relocating from Houston in 1997.

That could change on Sunday, as the Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFL and the Titans are in rebuild mode. The matchups favor the Eagles, and they certainly have enough motivation to take home the win this week.

There have been a few changes this week on the offensive line, along with a trend to continue to roll out Makai Lemon this week.

The confidence meter with the Eagles is high, but here's how I'm feeling heading into the game.

Not crazy about the offensive line changes

I like the decision to start Drew Kendall, as he's the top interior offensive lineman for a reason. I don't understand why the Eagles have Kendall at center instead of guard.

Is Kendall more comfortable at center? Yes, he's played regular season games there. Does Jurgens have experience at guard? Yes, he played right guard in 2023 (and was okay there).

Makes sense the Eagles would do the offensive line shuffle based on those aspects. They still created more problems on the left interior of the offensive line by moving both Kendall and Jurgens.

It doesn't make much sense to revamp two positions on the offensive line, even if Jurgens could experience less wear and tear on his body as a guard. The Eagles drafted Kendall to be a center, but why cross train him at guard for a year if you're not going to play him there?

Do the Eagles view Kendall as a center and Jurgens as a guard long term? This is more than a one-week move.

Been around football teams for many years, playing and coaching (in addition to writing). One of the no-nos is reshuffling the offensive line due to one injury. These moves usually do more harm than good.

We'll see if the Eagles are right here. This is a bold move.

Double down on Makai Lemon

The Eagles clearly thought Lemon's debut was a misnomer, a debut which he had three catches for -5 yards. In fairness, I did too considering Lemon had the big block on Jalen Hurts' 22-yard run in the fourth quarter and was open over the middle on a few routes.

Lemon needs to be involved more across the middle of the field, not on bubble screens or plays behind the line of scrimmage. If the Eagles are going to run "11 personnel" over 70% of the time, they need to use Lemon's ability in the slot as an advantage.

They also need to include Hollywood Brown in the passing game. This could be a way to ease Lemon in, as he may not have the chemistry and timing with Jalen Hurts down yet.

I think Lemon will be better in Week 2, and he could significantly help this offense if used correctly. This could be a big day for the Eagles wide receivers.

Do I think Eagles will win?

They should win this one and get to 2-0. The pass rush should be better and Cam Ward is likely to have a few turnovers.

They have never won in Nashville, but that should change on Sunday. I would expect the run game to have its moments as well this week.

This will come down to the offensive line and if they can improve from Week 1. That's my biggest concern heading into this game.

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