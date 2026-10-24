PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — This wasn’t what the NFL schedule makers had in mind when they decided to stick Eagles-Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 7. Neither team has been what everyone thought they would be.

Both are 2-4 as of Saturday morning, but not far behind the NFC East-leading Giants, who are 3-2-1. The Eagles have lost four in a row for the first time since Doug Pederson was in charge back in 2020, while the Cowboys have lost two straight.

The Eagles have won three of the last four meetings against the Cowboys dating back to Philly’s Super Bowl championship season of 2024.

That said, here's a closer look at this weekend's most key matchups:

Eagles special teams vs. Cowboys special teams

Michael Clay’s units have given up a 52-yard kickoff return that cost the Eagles a victory in London and, a week later, they allowed a punt to be partially blocked that gave the Panthers the ball at their own 48 midway through the fourth quarter, which gave Carolina good field position that they turned into a decisive touchdown drive last week.

In fairness to Clay, injuries have had a trickledown effect on who is playing on special teams for him.

For Dallas, dangerous return man KeVontae Turpin isn’t expected to play after injuring rib cartilage on the opening kickoff against the Packers in Week 6.

Eagles' offense vs. Christian Parker-led defense

Parker is the Eagles’ former defensive backs coach, helping shape Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean into Associated Press first-team All-Pros and was hired to be the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator in the offseason.

The Eagles need a big performance from star WR DeVonta Smith this weekend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas’s defensive struggles date back a year and haven't changed under Parker. It ranks 30th in total defense thanks in part to a run defense that is dead last in defending the run, allowing nearly 150 yards per game. Of course, the Eagles played a Panthers defense last week that was giving up 168 yards per game and managed just 32.

The Cowboys brought in veteran defensive coach Mike Pettine last week as a consultant to help Parker try to turn around the defense.

Rookie safety Caleb Downs leads Dallas in tackles with 43.

Saquon Barkley is expected to return, which should give the Eagles a big boost to their ground game. Also, receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Tanner McKee showed chemistry last week as Smith returned from a two-game absence, catching seven passes for 75 yards and a 19-yard touchdown.

Eagles' defense vs. Cowboys' offense

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and his offense ranked second in passing production last year, but there has been some slippage, and they are now ranked sixth. It’s not much of a drop, but enough that it hasn’t seen them light up the scoreboard as much this year as they did last, having scored 16 and 13 points, respectively, in their last two losses.

The Eagles’ defense has had its share of struggles with Cooper DeJean struggling to make tackles, safety Drew Mukuba having a hard time in pass defense, and a revolving door at linebacker with Jihaad Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. now splitting reps.

Verdict

Cowboys 24, Eagles 20

Season record: 6-0

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