5 Overlooked And Underappreciated Eagles To Keep A Watchful Eye On In Training Camp

Every year in training camp there are players on the Philadelphia Eagles that fly under the radar.

Sometimes they happen during the heat of the summer. The stars are getting all the attention, but the camp standouts are the ones that aren't under the microscope.

This happened through various points last season and during minicamp. Some players stood out, but went largely unnoticed in a world where big names click. Happens every single year.

Who are the players that are overlooked and underappreciated on the Eagles heading into training camp? Will these be the players we talk about in a good way during the hot summer months?

Here's five to pay attention to before camp starts. Five players that deserve more attention.

Hollywood Brown (WR)

Brown's free agent signing didn't stand out like the Dontayvion Wicks trade or the Makai Lemon draft pick, as both were high-profile acquisitions at wide reciever. The Eagles just signed Brown to a one-year deal worth up to $6.5 million, adding significant depth to wide reciever they haven't had in years.

Little did the Eagles know Brown would be competing for the WR2 role based on a strong minicamp. Even if Brown doesn't get the job, he's still providing a deep-ball threat for this offense (another aspect this offense needs).

Brown is going to be a reciever that will looknto maximize the most of his opportunity. If the foot injury is finally healed, Brown could have a productive season in Philadelphia.

Byron Young (DT)

Young was the fourth defensive tackle on the Eagles last year, yet was productive in his limited snaps. He had 37 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 17 games, just playing 30% of the snaps.

The Eagles took a chance on Young two years ago by claiming him off waivers and esentially redshirted him during the Super Bowl season. Development paid off, as Young leapfrogged Ty Robinson on the depth chart and put himself in prime position to win a job this year.

If Robinson plays well, the Eagles are so deep at defensive tackle they may flip Young for another asset. They did the same with Thomas Booker last year (Booker was also a defensive tackle).

Young is a good player, and has a case for more playing time in 2026.

Jonathan Jones (CB)

Another free agent signing that slipped under the radar, as the Eagles signed Jones for just $2 million this offseason. Jones was a good player for years with the Patriots, thriving under Bill Belichick -- who ran a variant of Vic Fangio's defense in New England.

Fangio has Jones in the real scheme now, as Jone sis the top backup cornerback on the outside and in the slot. Jones was a good slot corner for years, but also can play the outside if needed.

Jones has a role in this defense, as the 10-year veteran improves the depth at cornerback. He should thrive on the second team this summer, making live rough for the backup quarterbacks and second team wideouts.

Smael Mondon (LB)

Mondon was one of the rookies that impressed in trianing camp last year, his rookie season. He even earned some looks with the first team defense in dime package and shined on special teams last year.

How will Mondon's development expand in year two? Can he compete with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. for the No. 3 linebacker job? The Eagles see a lot of promise in Mondon, enough where he could start down the road.

This summer is a big one for Mondon to see how much he's learned over the past 12 months. There's a lot to like about his game.

AJ Epenesa (DE)

The Eagles didn't sign Epenesa until after minicamp, and may have lucked into getting him. Epenesa was still a free agent because the Cleveland Browns backed out of a deal to sign him (that was worth up to $5 million).

Perhaps the Eagles would have signed Epenesa over Arnold Ebiketie if the Browns didn't agree to terms. Who knows, but Epenesa appears to be healthy now (or why would the Eagles sign him).

Epenesa is a good player when healthy. He finished with 28 pressures, nine quarterback hits, and a 13.7% pressure rate in 16 games last season -- totaling 2.5 sacks. Epenesa finished with 6+ sacks in each of the three seasons before that (2022 to 2024), and had 20+ pressures in each of the past five seasons (2021 to 2025).

Don't be surprised if Epenesa makes some noise in training camp and gets to the quarterback. He's a really good player and adds value to a pass rush that's already deep.

Let's see how this summer goes for Epenesa, but this is a very intriguing signing for the Eagles.