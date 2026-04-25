Eagles Drafting Markel Bell Means Several More Years of Lane Johnson at RT

If the Philadelphia Eagles are finding a successor for Lane Johnson, the future Hall of Fame right tackle isn't close to hanging up his cleats.

The Eagles had one pick in the third round after trading away their second pick in the round for Jonathan Greenard, backing themselves into selecting an offensive lineman with the No. 68 overall pick.

Philadelphia took Markel Bell, a massive tackle prospect that fits the offensive line identity. Bell is listed at 6-foot-9 and 346 pounds, but prefers to play between 350 and 360 pounds. A towering presence at tackle, Bell was a force in leading the Miami Hurricanes to the national title game this past January.

Bell didn't allow a sack in his lone season as the starting tackle for the Hurricanes, using his 87 7-8 wing span to push over defenders in the run game. There's a lot to like about Bell as a prospect, but he won't be starting at tackle any time soon.

Bell is a prospect for a reason, and won't be taking over at right tackel for Lane Johnson any time soon.

Johnson will be the Eagles RT for several more years

Johnson may be turning 36 next month, yet the Eagles right tackle is still at the top of his game. he hasn't allowed a sack in a season in four of the past five seasons, while his pressure rate allowed per drop back is 1.6% over the last two seasons.

Remember Johnson is in his mid 30s. His body has been banged up over teh years, but when Johnson is on the field he's still playing at an All-Pro level.

The Eagles went into this draft looking for a long-term replacement for Johnson at right tackle. They believe Bell can be that, but he'll have to learn how to play right tackle with Johnson as a mentor. That may be at least three years away.

Johnson has indicated he could play until he's 40, even if he hasn't committed to playing that long.

"I think physically I can do what [Andrew] Whitworth and JP [Jason Peters] did. I think I can play til 40," Johnson said two years ago. "With my movement, you ask coaches, you ask players. Physically I can do it.

"What weighs on my mind is my kids are getting older, my dad is getting older. He had some health issues."

Johnson could give up football at any time, but the selection of Bell -- and waiting until Round 3 to select an offensive tackle -- suggests Johnson still has a few more years left in the tank.

Grade: B

Bell is certainly a project on the Eagles offensive line. The Eagles can redshirt him in 2026 since they have Johnson, Jordan Mailata, and Fred Johnson as the top three tackles.

Could Bell move over to guard and compete with Tyler Steen? Mekhi Becton learned guard at 6-7, but he was a former first-round pick with four years of experience in the league. Learning guard and competing for a starting job is simply unrealistic for Bell in year one.

The Eagles have a prospect they can develop, giving Bell snaps in the preseason and having him learn under new offensive line coach under Chris Kuper. Think of Bell's rookie year like how the Eagles used Cam Jurgens, having him learn more on the practice field and in the film room than on Sundays in year one.

Bell has the potential to start at right tackle -- a few years from now. There's a lot Bell has to work on, mainly his knee bend and trusting his feet after the snap. He's not ready to protect an NFL quarterback.