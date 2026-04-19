Every Expert Mock Draft for the Eagles -- And What They're Missing

This week is going to be a busy one for the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, there's a consensus of what the Eagles will do in Round 1. Offensive line is the safe bet, which is the bread and butter for the organization over the last 25 years. If you don't know what the Eagles are going to do, look towards the trenches.

There's also another position the Eagles have to address -- safety. Philadelphia doesn't have a starter at safety opposite of Andrew Mukuba leading up to the draft, and are thin at the position with Reed Blankenship's departure. If the Eagles address safety on Day 1 or Day 2, it wouldn't be surprising.

What do the mock draft experts think? Are they accurate enough to project what the Eagles are going to do?

Let's take a look at some relevant mock drafts and decide.

The selection of Miller may not be the pick, but the thought process is. The Eagles typically don't allow a future need slip, and offensive line has become a top priority in this draft.

Lane Johnson is 36, and the Eagles would rather find his replacement a year too early than a year too late -- even if the player has to sit a year or two.

Drafting an offensive tackle would be a wide pick for the Eagles. Miller even projects as a right tackle in the NFL, which fits the bill. Wouldn't be surprising if the Eagles take a tackle at No. 23 -- even if Miller wasn't a top-30 visit.

Peter Schrager (ESPN): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Would it surprise anyone if a wide reciever falls to No. 23 and the Eagles take him? Not with the dark cloud that reigns over A.J. Brown's future.

The Eagles are planning for a contigency plan for Brown in the evnt if he's dealt. Brown is essentially on borrowed time with the franchise and is expected to be dealt after June 1.

Philadelphia needs more depth at wide reciever if Brown is dealt and can find a playmaker in the early rounds of a deep draft. Offensive line and safety are more of a priority, but wide reciever is also up there.

This all depends on how the board plays out, but wide receiver is expected to be addressed in the early rounds.

If Proctor falls to No. 23, the Eagles may run to the podium.

Philadelphia hosted Proctor on a top-30 visit and talked to him at the combine. He can compete for the starting job at guard as a rookie, while learning how to play tackle as an understudy to Lane Johnson. This is the best of both worlds for the Eagles.

Proctor is essentially the consesus mock draft pick for the Eagles. Philadelphia leans towards the offensive line and there's an opening at right guard to compete with Tyler Steen. When in doubt with the Eagles, just think offensive line.

Good chance that's the pick.

Mike Renner (CBS Sports): Max Iheanachor, T, Arizona State

Going offensive tackle is the correct move once again, especially in a draft that's deep with tackle prospects in Round 1. Iheanachor could fall in this draft and end up in the second round, but the concept is right.

A newcomer to football, Iheanachor didn't play high school football as he moved to the United States from Nigeria at 13. He's raw and still needs some work, but was the starting right tackle for the Sun Devis last year. Iheanachor needs more development at the NFL level, which is why he'll have time learning under Johnson in 2026.

The traits are there, but Iheanachor may need another year or two to develop. Fine for the Eagles, but getting an developing player while finding a potential starter at guard may be the play.