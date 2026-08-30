The Philadelphia Eagles have to trim their roster to 53 players by 6 p.m. on Sunday, and have already started preparing for that initial 53.

Philadelphia has already cut 14 players and have 24 more to go, so there are plenty of moves to be made. Howie Roseman will be working the phones trying to improve his roster prior to the deadline, most notably at the backup quarterback spot and at tight end.

It's been a long journey to get to 53, and I had four 53-man roster projections that have come out since the start of training camp. This will be the final one -- the one that counts (they say).

So here is my final 53-man roster projection. I'll admit i'm not confident in how many right I get or what the Eagles will do with the bottom of the roster, but let's have some fun.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Cole Payton

Previous: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Cole Payton

These are the three quarterbacks I'm going with as the roster cutdown approaches. Neither McKee nor Dalton should be the QB2, but McKee is younger and has more upside. Dalton doesn't have a future here at 38 years old, and the Eagles will try to trade him.

Payton doesn't deserve to make the roster either, but he'll be developed as a quarterback this year while having a niche role on special teams and in the offense. The Eagles can figure out what they have in Payton as a quarterback next summer.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

Previous: Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, Carson Steele

I went with three running backs here, even before Steele was cut on Saturday. Steele deserved to make the team based on his preseason, but the Eagles just don't need four running backs.

The Eagles need more tight end depth and are going to protect multiple International Pathway program players on the roster. There was no room for Steele, who will end up on the practice squad. Teams weren't busting down the door to sign Steele over the past year, so why should that change?

Wide receiver (5): DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper

Previous: DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper

Didn't made any changes at wide receiver, and for good reason. Brown sealed his fate on the 53 due to his contract and Cooper didn't play in the final preseason game, which demonstrated why he's on the roster.

I think the Eagles can get Elijah Moore on the practice squad. He could be an early-season elevation to the gameday roster, as the Eagles will get a maximum of three per player.

Tight end (4): Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt, Cameron Latu

Previous: Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt

With Steele off the 53, Latu gets that roster spot. The battle was between Steele and Latu for that hybrid fullback spot, and the Eagles need depth at tight end with Stowers' hamstring injury.

Latu is also a valuable special teams player, can catch passes, and can line up out of the backfield. There's how the roster spot is determined.

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, Micah Morris

Previous: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, Jake Majors

The offensive line has been essentially set for a week, as the Eagles found out their interior offensive line depth will be a strength of the team throughout camp.

Morris gets the final spot over Jake Majors and Cameron Williams, and this was a close battle. The Eagles could go 11 offensive linemen here, but there's no need for that many interior offensive linemen on the 53. They'll keep a draft pick over a player they can bring back to the practice squad (Majors).

Give Morris credit for earning this spot. He had an excellent preseason in pass protection.

I contemplated leaving Fred Johnson off because he struggled in training camp, but the extent of Bell's injury is unknown. The Eagles may need Johnson for the first few weeks.

Pass rusher (6): Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, A.J. Epenesa, Joshua Weru

Previous: Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, A.J. Epenesa, Joshua Weru

I caved with Weru. For an entire week, I convinced myself the Eagles wouldn't protect Weru on the 53 and was going to leave him off.

Then the final preseason game happened, and Weru looked better in the finale than he did the week before. Some team is going to claim Weru if he hits the waiver wire, and the Eagles aren't going to let that happen.

Weru makes this team and deserves a spot on the 53.

Defensive tackle (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young, Uar Bernard

Previous: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young, Uar Bernard

This position has been chalk for a few weeks, with the only question being if Robinson would make the 53. Robinson settled that question weeks ago, which set up the five defensive tackles that will be active on game day.

Bernard will essentially be redshirted as he learns the game. There's too much upside to leave Bernard off, even if the Eagles will sacrifice depth at other roster spots for two IPP players.

Smart by the Eagles to play the long game here, which is what I think they do.

Off-ball linebacker (5): Zach Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Smael Mondon, Chance Campbell

Previous: Zach Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Smael Mondon, Chance Campbell

Vic Fangio is right with off-ball linebacker. It's the deepest position on the roster.

The Eagles have three starters at the position, which is a very good problem to have. Mondon had a strong preseason and is a core special teams player, while Vic Fangio believes Campbell can be a good player in this league.

I'll listen to Fangio here and have Campbell on the 53. Trust the straight shooters.

Cornerback (5): Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones

Previous: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones

Will the Eagles keep six cornerbacks? If they do, that spot is for Kapena Gushiken -- who showcased what a player he can be on special teams. Gushiken can also play slot cornerback along with safety, so there's a lot of value for an UDFA that's still developing.

I think two UDFAs make the 53. Weru is one, but will Gushiken be the other? This depends on how the Eagles value their secondary depth. I do have Gushiken on this team -- at safety.

Safety (4): Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter II, Kapena Gushiken

Previous: Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter II, Cole Wisniewski

I thought about the Eagles keeping three safeties here, since Cooper DeJean will be the safety in a base defense. They can survive with just three safeties on the 53, but this is an opportunity for Gushiken to play a hybrid role as a slot cornerback and a safety.

At least two UDFAs make the 53. Gushiken and Weru are the two.

Special Teams (2): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann

Previous: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann

Rocco Underwood was a player I thought about leaving on the 53, but Roseman will play roster gymnastics here. The Eagles will cut Underwood knowing he'll get through waivers.

They can bring Underwood back on the practice squad or look for a veteran long snapper available on the waiver wire. Roseman has two weeks to settle on a long snapper for Week 1.

The Eagles will protect a player like Weru or Bernard and spare Underwood, knowing he can pass through waivers. We call this an initial 53 for a reason, as it will change over the next several days.

This is a way the Eagles protect young players with upside. They'll part ways with the long snapper -- for now.

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