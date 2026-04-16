If the Philadelphia Eagles are prioritizing offensive line in the NFL Draft, there may not be a better offensive tackle that falls their way than Kadyn Proctor.

The Eagles have hosted Proctor on a top-30 visit after talking to him at the combine, signaling even more interest in the Alabama offensive tackle in the days leading up to the draft. Proctor has been highly regraded since high school when he was atop-10 recruit in the coutry -- continuing that dominance at Alabama playing left tackle.

The talent and explosiveness are there regarding Proctor, but he is far from a finished product. His technique could use some work and may be better suited to play the left side of the offensive line. Regardless, the Eagles would have plenty of time to develop Proctor with Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata entrenched as the starting tackles.

How would Proctor work with the Eagle sif he was drfated by them? There are a few factors at play here -- including how he could start for Philadelphia this season.

The Lane Johnson successor

Proctor has only played the left side in high schhol and college, so leaning right tackle would be a new challenge. Fortunately for the Eagles, there is a lot of time to devleop him.

Lane Johnson will be 36, but does have plans to play for several more seasons if his body allows him to do so. Jordan Mailata is the left tackle for several more seasons, a sthe Eagles reached a long-term extension with him. The Eagles do need depth at tackle, even with Fred Johnson back in the fold.

With the top three tackle spots secure, the Eagles can use the 2026 seaosn to have Proctor learn right tackle -- and the right side of the line -- in minicampa nd training camp. There's also the opportunity for Proctor to cross train at multiple positions.

Could Proctor start in Week 1?

This is a possibility that can't be ruled out, if the Eagles feel Proctor as developed enough to be ready to play -- at guard. Proctor needs to work on his technique and is prone to giving up leverage to pass rushers, so why not move him inside to start his career?

The Eagles did this with Shawn Andrews in 2004 and he became an All-Pro guard in just his second year in the league. Under Jeff Stoutland, the Eagles converted Mekhi Becton to guard and he became one of the best guards in the league -- in just his first season playing the position.

Proctor is listed as 6-6 and 352 pounds, so he would be a big guard like Becton. Even though Stoutland isn't in Philadelphia anymore, the Eagles have liked having bigger guards on their offensive line dating back over the last 25 years.

The only downside to Proctor learning guard is there is a spot that could be available at right guard, and Proctor has never played the right side. While Proctor would be good competition for Tyler Steen, last year's starter should have a huge edge over Proctor ina competition.

Proctor is good enough to learn a new position quickly, but the right side of the offensive line is a 180-degree difference from knowing the left side. The rookie would need some time to learn the position.

This would be a home run pick for the Eagles, no matter how they decide to use Proctor. The offensive line would be significantly better.