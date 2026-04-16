Why Eagles will draft an offensive player in first round of NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles had little choice in the NFL Draft over the past few years.

Defense was easily the focus in the first round. It had to be,

The Eagles were building one of the most expensive offenses in NFL history. Jalen Hurts signed a five-year deal making an average of $51 million a year, AJ Brown made $32 million a year, DeVonta Smith $25 million, and Saquon Barkley $20.6 million.

Those are just the skill positions. Jordan Mailata makes $22 million a season and Landon Dickerson makes $19.5 million. Cam Jurgens makes $17 million a year.

The Eagles have seven players -- yes seven -- making an average annual salary of $17 million a season. They have $221 million committed to the offensive side of the ball -- the most in the NFL.

They had the most expensive offense in the league in each of the last two seasons, and will have it for the third consecutive season. Because of all the money committed to offense, 10 of the last 12 picks in the first three rounds for the Eagles have been on the defensive side of the ball -- including the last five first-round picks.

The Eagles had to focus on defense, and let some talented players depart via free agency because of all the money committed to the offensive side of the ball. The same held true this offseason.

Why would the Eagles go offense this time around, knowing the circumstances are the same?

The most expensive offense is heading for a shake up. AJ Brown isn't expected back, as the Eagles are prepared to deal the star wideout after June 1. The Eagles are going to have to find another wideout in the draft they can develop to replace Brown down the line.

There's depth at wide reciever with DeVonta Smith, Hollywood Brown, and Dontrayvion Wicks, but the Eagles want to get younger at the position and find an immediate contributor. In a deep wide receiver class, the position is a first-round target.

The offensive line also needs a boost. The uncertain future of Landon Dickerson is a concern, as nagging injuries almost forced the Pro Bowl guard to retire. Tyler Steen is fine, but the former third-round pick is in the last year of his rookie deal. The Eagles could improve at right guard.

Lane Johnson is 35 years old (soon to be 36) and is on the back nine of his career. The Eagles also need to find a long-term replacement at right tackle for Johnson, so right tackle is a priority.

The Eagles have the most expensive offense in the league, a team that could use some cheaper talent going forward. This is the draft the Eagles have focused on the offensive line based on the top-30 visits and how things are trending.

Hard not to sell the prospect of wide receiver too in the early rounds.

The Eagles won't commit which side of the ball they'll address in the first round. Why would they?

"We have to understand that the best player who may be available may be a position that going to the draft we didn't necessarily want to take," said Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. "And I've come to grips with that, probably expecting that. Expect the worst, hope for the best."

If there's a tie between the offense and defense when the Eagles pick, good chance they go offense. They won't change their philosophy, but it's clear which side of the ball they need to alter.

One side has things covered. The other is undergoing changes.

"We still build this team the same way that we built it all along. So there are certain positions that if we're on the board and it's a defensive player, those are important positions for us," Roseman said. "Not only now, but going forward and we're not going to pass up a good player at those positions."