Eagles host top TE on top-30 visit: What Kenyon Sadiq would bring to the offense

Kenyon Sadiq is in the conversation to go in the mid-to-late first round, enough for the Philadelphia Eagles to take an extended look at him

Sadiq is one of the top-30 visits for the Eagles as the draft process ramps up. The top tight end in the draft class, Sadiq is a difference maker as a pass catcher -- one any team would covet at the position.

There's a lot to like about Sadiq. He excels in the slot and is a mismatch in the passing game due to his 6-3, 241-pound frame. An instant playmaker for any offense, Sadiq would be extremely valuable to the Eagles if they were to move on from AJ Brown and have DeVonta Smith, Dontrayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, and Dallas Goedert as their primary pass catchers.

If the Eagles move on from Brown and draft Sadiq, he would fit right in as an immediate contributor.

Two playmakers at TE

The Eagles already committed to bringing Dallas Goedert back, pushing back the a void deadline that would have resulted in a significant cap hit multiple times. This showed their commitment into keeping Goedert as the TE1 for this season.

Goedert is still playing at a high level, but he's 31 and on a one-year deal. The Eagles and Goedert have stayed committed to each other, even though there have been a few rough patches along the way.

Adding Sadiq allows him to grow in Sean Mannion's offensive scheme with a veteran leader in Goedert. Remember the Eagles drafted Goedert as the long-term replacement for Zach Ertz eight years ago, and could do the same with Sadiq.

The Eagles could use all the pass catchers they could get if they trade Brown. The offense would look different if they traded Brown and added Sadiq, with more pass catches across the middle of the field.

With how good Sadiq is between the seams, Jalen Hurts' job would be much easier.

How the TE room would look

The Eagles already have depth at tight end with Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Johnny Mundt and Stone Smart. They've covered their tracks and signed tight ends this offseason to make drafting at that position a luxury rather than a need.

If Sadiq was selected by the Eagles, the tight end room would likely be Goedert, Sadiq, and Mundt. Calcaterra and Smartt would be battling for a roster spot, as both are on one-year deals -- if the Eagles were to keep four tight ends.

Basically the tight end room would be set if the Eagles drafted Sadiq -- assuming he gets to No. 23. Sadiq can win at all three levels of the field and make the contested catches that dominate the highlight reel.

Sadiq would be an instant contributor for the franchise, and the long-term TE whenever the Eagles move on from Goedert.