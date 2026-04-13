Eagles open to Zach Ertz return? Where Ertz would fit in crowded TE room if brought back

The greatest tight end in Philadelphia Eagles history wants to end his career where it all started -- if he has a say.

Zach Ertz told the Philadelphia Inquirer he would love to end his career with the Eagles, the franchise where he spent his first nine seasons and had the game-winning touchdown catch in Super Bowl LII. The 35-year-old Ertz is currently rehabbing is torn ACL and LCL in his right knee, fearing his career would have been over after suffering the injury last December.

Ertz is working his way back for one more run, and he'd like it to be in Philadelphia if possible. The Eagles aren't ruling out a return either, as they indicated they've brought players back in the past -- notably Brandon Graham.

Does a return to the Eagles even make sense for Ertz and the Eagles?

The TE room is crowded

The Eagles brought back Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra this offseason. They've also added Johnny Mundt to improve the blocking and Stone Smartt to compete for a roster spot.

Already a crowded group, but there's always room for improvement.

Goedert is the starter, that much is clear. There's a strong chance Mundt makes the roster because improving the blocking at tight end was a priority for the Eagles this offseason. Calcaterra and Smartt are on one-year deals, so nothing is guaranteed.

The Eagles could also draft a tight end this year, which would rule out an Ertz return if they decide to entertain the possibility of bringing him back. If the Eagles do draft a tight end in the early rounds, you can basically forget about an Ertz reunion.

There would be no room at the inn, and the hotel is already crowded.

What's the point of Ertz coming back?

Ertz could add some value to the Eagles tight end room as a franchise legend and a leader in the locker room. He never really wanted to leave Philadelphia, but the Eagles drafted Dallas Goedert in the second round of the 2018 draft for a reason.

Significant playing time would be out of the question for Ertz, but he could contribute as a pass catching TE2. Mundt is expected to get playing time as a blocker and Goedert is still a productive pass catcher -- and an expanded role in Sean Mannion's offense may be coming.

Ertz would essentially have to beat out Calcaterra for a job, and prove this summer that's he's healthy to play 17 games.

The record

Ertz has the most receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns for a tight end in Eagles history. He arguably has the two most important catches in Eagles history and will be in the Eagles Wall of Fame when his career is over.

There still is one record Ertz would like to have with the Eagles. Ertz has 579 catches in an Eagles uniform, just 10 back of the all-time mark by Harold Carmichael (589). That's a record Ertz would like to have, and he's only 11 catches away from breaking it.

If Ertz returns to the Eagles, that record is definitely in play.