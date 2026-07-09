Eagles Jalyx Hunt: OLB Climbs To No. 15 After Historic Season
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PHILADELPHIA – The totals weren’t overwhelming, but that doesn’t dampen the achievement. Jalyx Hunt became the first player in the Eagles’ 94-year history to lead the team in sacks and interceptions in a single season.
In just his second year in the league. Despite coming from a rather unheralded college, Houston Christian, formerly Houston Baptist. Despite starting his college career in the Ivy League at Cornell. As a safety.
The sense is that he has yet to even scratch the surface of his ability, and that has helped land Hunt at No. 15 on our list of the top 25 current Eagles. The list was compiled by the staff at Philadelphia Eagles on Sports Illustrated – Jeff Kerr, John McMullen, and Ed Kracz. Players were ranked from one through 25, with first place landing one point, second two points, and so on down to 25 points for 25th place.
Hunt collected 47 points. Kracz was higher on Smith, placing him 12th on his list, than Kerr, who had him 16th, and McMullen, who had him 19th.
It could be another 94 years before an Eagles player leads the team in sacks and interceptions. Hunt did it with 6.5 sacks and three picks. He returned one of his interceptions 42 yards for his first career touchdown.
In Vic Fangio’s defense, however, it might not take another 94 years, with Jonathan Greenard and Nolan Smith both capable of doing it in this scheme.
As for Hunt, Fangio said he has seen a “nice progression” from his rookie season to Year 2, and doesn't expect that to stop.
“I see him growing his game in all aspects,” said the DC this spring. “I think he can and will rush better. He'll play the run better. It's just the natural progression. He's had a good progression. In his rookie year, he didn't play a lot early (on).
“Then when BG (Brandon Graham) went down, he started playing more, and I thought for a guy with his background, was kind of a perfect year for him. He ended up playing a good bit if you remember in the playoffs, et cetera. Then last year played a lot, did good. Yeah, I think he's just ready to keep getting better and better.”
Perhaps next year, Hunt could climb even higher than No. 15. He was No. 19 last year before his historic season.
So far, this year’s list looks like this:
No. 25 – Tank Bigsby
No. 24 – Jake Elliott
No. 23 – Makai Lemon
No. 22 – Braden Mann
No. 21 – Drew Mukuba
No. 20 – Tyler Steen
No. 19 – Jihaad Campbell
No. 18 – Nolan Smith
No. 17 – Riq Woolen
No. 16 – Cam Jurgens
N0. 15 – Jalyx Hunt
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Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.Follow kracze