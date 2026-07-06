It was an arresting development for Nolan Smith back in May, when he was pulled over for speeding and reckless driving in Georgia. He was allegedly doing 135 MPH on a road posted at 70 MPH in a 2026 Lamborghini on May 15.

The Eagles’ outside linebacker was taken into custody close to 11 p.m. that night and released the next day. He is supposed to have a court date on July 14, but he doesn’t have to appear and can avoid it all together by paying the fines that come with the charges.

That’s the off the field stuff that could have Smith on thin ice when it comes to extending his career with the Eagles beyond this season, even though the Eagles picked up the fifth-year team option that will have him locked down through 2027.

Smith had a breakout season in 2024, collecting 6.5 sacks, then adding another four in four postseason games as the Eagles won Super Bowl 59. He re-injured a torn triceps muscle he suffered in that Super Bowl win over the Chiefs and missed five games.

His impact in the 12 games he played was marginal, with three sacks, though his 11 quarterback hits were the same number he had in 2024. Still, Smith remains a valuable player and finished at No. 18 in our top 25 ranking of current Eagles.

The list was compiled by the staff at Philadelphia Eagles on Sports Illustrated. Players were ranked from 1 through 25, with first place earning one point, second two points, and so on down to 25 points for 25th place. Thirty points were given to a player who appeared in the top 25 but didn’t get a vote from one of the three voting members – Jeff Kerr, John McMullen, and Ed Kracz.

Smith collected 50 points. McMullen was higher on Smith, placing him 14 on his list, than Kerr and Kracz, each of whom had him at No. 18. Last year, Smith was 14th on the list.

This Could Be A Prove-It Year For Nolan Smith

Eagles edge rusher Nolan Smith is expected to return to the lineup in Week 10's game against the Packers after being on injured reserve since late September. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Smith is scheduled to make a base salary of about $2.38 million. His final year, barring an extension, will pay him about $13.75 million, which is a bargain for a pass rusher like Smith if he can duplicate and improve upon his 2024 season.

The Eagles have already shelled out a lot of money on the defensive line, with an extension for Jordan Davis, which will pay him roughly $26 million per year over his three-year extension, and one for Jonathan Greenard, who got a four-year extension for about $24 million per year when the Eagles traded for him during draft weekend.

Smith is competing for a new contract with Jalen Carter, who was taken ninth overall in 2023, while Smith was taken 30th overall in the same draft, and possibly Jalyx Hunt and Moro Ojomo.

There doesn’t seem like enough money to go around for everyone, especially when you factor in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who came in the 2024 draft.

This year will be a big one for Smith in order for him to help sway the front office he should be near the front of the line when it comes to a new deal.

So far, this year’s top-25 ist looks like this:

No. 25 – Tank Bigsby

No. 24 – Jake Elliott

No. 23 – Makai Lemon

No. 22 – Braden Mann

No. 21 – Drew Mukuba

No. 20 – Tyler Steen

No. 19 – Jihaad Campbell

No. 18 – Nolan Smith