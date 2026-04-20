Eagles Kick Off Voluntary Offseason Workouts Without A.J. Brown

The Eagles officially launched their voluntary offseason workout program on Monday, April 20, with a strong turnout of key players at the newly branded Jefferson Health Training Complex—formerly known as the NovaCare Complex—in South Philadelphia.

Among the notables captured by the team's social media team arriving for the first day were quarterback Jalen Hurts, All-Pro cornerbacks Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, and star defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

The group signaled an early commitment to the grind ahead as the team looks to rebound and build momentum for the 2026 season.

For most returning players, this marked the first time back in South Philadelphia since the 2025 campaign ended in disappointing fashion. New additions, including talented free-agent cornerback Riq Woolen, got their first taste of working alongside their new teammates. Woolen shared an Instagram post featuring his locker, prominently displaying his No. 2.

The bigger storyline centered on a notable absence: star wide receiver A.J. Brown. The three-time second-team All-Pro and longtime team captain was not present, as expected amid ongoing trade speculation.

Multiple reports indicate Brown is likely to be dealt—most prominently to the New England Patriots—after June 1, when the Eagles can more favorably spread his dead-cap hit across the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Brown has rarely missed voluntary workouts since joining the Eagles on a draft-night trade in April 2022. He has even been known to observe rookie minicamps. His absence this time, while fully permitted under NFL rules, serves as a telling indicator that a move is no longer a matter of "if," but "when."

A.J. On The Outs?

Eagles superstar WR A.J. Brown during 2025 minicamp. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Sources familiar with the situation tell Eagles On SI that the return package for Brown is expected to be headlined by a future draft pick in 2027 or 2028—potentially a first-round selection or a conditional second-rounder that could elevate to a first based on achievable performance benchmarks, provided Brown remains healthy.

It’s worth noting that the start of the NFL’s nine-week offseason program (Phase 1) involves no on-field work whatsoever. Activities are limited to strength and conditioning sessions, physical rehabilitation for injured players, and classroom meetings with coaches.

The highlight of those early meetings will likely be new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion introducing tweaks and adjustments to the Eagles’ offensive scheme.

Here's a Breakdown of the Eagles’ 2026 Offseason Program:

Phase 1 (Weeks 1–2): Focused exclusively on meetings, strength and conditioning, and rehab. No on-field drills are allowed.

Phase 2 (Weeks 3–5): Introduces limited on-field activity, including individual and group instruction, “perfect play” drills at a walk-through pace. No offense-vs.-defense matchups or live contact is permitted.

Phase 3 (Final 4 weeks): Features up to 10 days of Organized Team Activity (OTA) practices. Teams may conduct 7-on-7 and team drills, but contact remains prohibited.

For the Eagles, the confirmed OTA dates are May 26–27, May 29, June 1–2, and June 4, followed by a mandatory minicamp on June 9–10.

After minicamp, the roster will disperse for a break before players report back for training camp in late July.

This offseason marks a pivotal transition period for the Eagles as they navigate coaching and roster changes, integrate new talent on defense, and potentially reshape their offense without one of its longtime cornerstones.