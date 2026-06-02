Eagles' OTA Observations: Life After A.J., Riq Reps and Saquon Sizzles

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles first voluntary OTA practice of the post-A.J. Brown era got off to an inauspicious start.

On the first rep during 7-on-7 work, Jalen Hurts dropped back to pass and didn't see Jeremiah Trotter Jr. dropping underneath in zone coverage. It looked like pitch and catch with the quarterback throwing an interception to the third-year linebacker.

The Eagles traded Brown, their three-time All-Pro receiver who had been steering clear of the offseason program, to the New England Patriots on Monday for a first-round draft pick in the 2028 draft and a fifth-round sweetener in the 2027 selection process.

The rebooted Sean Mannion offense didn't look much better during the entire sequence of Hurts' opening reps with tight end Dallas Goedert beating Drew Mukuba down the right sideline before dropping a well-thrown pass before the quarterback dumped the ball down to Saquon Barkley for a minimal gain.

Veteran Andy Dalton handled second-team reps on Tuesday and was sharp, starting with two consecutive completions to receiver Dontayvion Wicks and tight end Grant Calcaterra before a nifty throw hit TE E.J. Jenkins down the seam for a big gain.

Dalton flashed his experience by processing quickly and delivering the football where it's supposed to go. It's notable that the Eagles continue alternating Dalton and perceived backup Tanner McKee at the No. 2 spot from day to day, an indication that Dalton has his foot in the door to be the backup even if Philadelphia can't move McKee, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, over the summer.

Hurts' best play of the day was a deep wheel route to Saquon Barkley in which the 2024 All-Pro RB snuck behind both Zack Baun and Trotter. Barkley has been impressive as a receiver this spring during windows opened to the media.

For the second straight open practice right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive tackle Jalen Carter were not participating with rookie Markel Bell getting the first-team reps at right tackle and Byron Young filling in for Carter in 50 fronts on the defensive interior.

Defensive Highlight

Riq Woolen at Eagles practice on June 2, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Defensively, free agent cornerback Riq Woolen had a brilliant day, staying in the hip pocket of the speedy Hollywood Brown on a go ball from Hurts, and also breaking up a pass in the back of the end zone during a red-zone drill.

Without Brown and rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon, who was observing while nursing a hamstring injury, DeVonta Smith and Wicks got the majority of first-team reps with Hollywood Brown and even Elijah Moore miixng in at times. The Eagles also used more 12 and even 13 personnel looks. On one rep, Mannion used a TE bunch featuring Johnny Mundt, rookie Eli Stowers and Calcaterra to get the latter loose for a nifty underneath gain.

Backup offensive tackles Fred Johnson, and Hollin Pierce, and edge defender Joe Tryon-Shoyinka were the others players absent while receiver Britain Covey, fullback Carson Steele and linebacker Jihaad Campbell were at practice but just observing. Campbell is recovering from shoulder surgery while Steele while wearing a sleeve on his right leg. Covey's injury is unknown.

-Head coach Nick Sirianni clapped his hands to laud good team defense when the group rallied up to stop running back Will Shipley after a dump off.

-The backup offensive line from left to right was John Ojukwu, Myles Hinton, Willie Lampkin, Jake Majors and Cameron Williams. The third team was Ojukwu, Jaeden Roberts, Lampkin, Micah Morris and Williams.

-The final period was two-point attempts to win the game. Woolen undercut Tank Bigsby on a Hurts attempt while Dalton connected on the end line to Hollywood Brown for an offensive win. McKee had his best pass of the day, connecting on an out to Danny Gray with Tariq Castro-Fields trailing. Hurts then connected with Wicks after broken coverage but the play was wiped out as lasting too long with the assumption the pass rush would have gotten home. The final attempt went off the fingetips of Smith.

-The Eagles conclude their second week of OTAs on June 4, which is closed to the media. They will also have a mandatory minicamp June 9-10 before breaking for the summer.