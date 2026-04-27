Eagles Late-Round Draft Picks Who Have Best Shot To Start This Season: A Seventh-Round Safety May Crack Lineup

For less than 12 hours, the Philadelphia Eagles didn't look like they'll have a busy Day 3 of the NFL Draft.

The Eagles had just three picks, one in the fifth, one in the six, and one in the seventh. They entered Day 3 with just six picks total (including the three they made on Days 1 and 2) -- and could have been content after a strong two days.

Howie Roseman had roster spots to use to fill his 90-man roster. He decided to use them on draft picks, as the Eagles traded down from the No. 197 pick (sixth round) to the Rams for a sixth-round pick (No. 207), and two seventh-round picks (No. 251, No. 252).

With four draft picks in the 200s left (207, 244, 251. 252), Roseman and the Eagles went to work. Here were their picks.

Round 6 (207): Micah Morris, G, Georgia

Round 7 (244): Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech

Round 7 (251): Uar Bernard, DT, Nigeria

Round 7: Keyshawn James-Newby, EDGE, New Mexico

Then the undrafted free agent class came, and the Eagles reportedly signed eight of them.

Joshua Weru, EDGE, Kenya

Kapena Gushiken, DB, Ole Miss

Tucker Large, DB, Washington State

Dae'Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss

Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

Jaeden Roberts, OL, Alabama

Rocco Underwood, LS, Florida

Of the Day 3 picks and undrafted free agents, some of them have an excellent opportunity to not just make the 53-man roster -- but start in their rookie year. Who has the best chance in this group?

The likely cuts

Keyshawn James-Newby looks more on the trajectory of Antwaun Powell-Ryland, a sixth-round pick from last season who didn't make the roster. Powell-Ryland struggled in training camp with his pass rush and was eventually a camp body. Doesn't matter if he was a draft pick -- the pass rush room is deep.

Joshua Weru will get the extra practice squad spot for international players and is a developmental player anyway.

Practice squad opportunity?

The Eagles aren't deep at safety, so any defensive back they signed in undrfated free agency has a shot to impress in camp. Large has an opportunity to crack the 53 based on his competitiveness and experience as a starting safety at Washington State,

Gushiken has an opportunity to stand out on special teams, so there could be a role for him to develop. The Eagles typically carry one practice squad tight end, which is where Wright can play his way into that spot.

Lawson has been consistent as a three-year starter at Alabama, but will that translate to the next level?

Who has the best chance to start?

These players have a golden opportunity to make the 53-man roster, and some could contribute to the roster at some point this season.

5. Uar Bernard

Bernard is expected to be protected as the fifth defensive tackle on the 53-man roster, as this season will be one where he learns how to play the game under defensive line coach Clint Hurtt and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

4. Jaeden Roberts

The Eagles are thin at guard behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen, so there's an opportunity for Roberts to crack the 53-man roster and make the team. Roberts is strictly a right guard and needs to adjust quickly to the speed of the NFL, but there's a pathway towards making this team.

3. Micah Morris

Position versatility is huge for Morris, as he can play left or right guard. A strong summer could have Morris in line to be the No. 3 guard behind the starters. Morris and Drew Kendall may be the backup guards come September.

2. Cole Wisniewski

Look at the Eagles depth chart at safety. Why can't Wisniewski not only make the 53-man roster, but eventually start? Wisniewski is more of a box safety than a ball hawk, but he can make his mark in the NFL that way. Wisniewski may be better than Marcus Epps come midseason.

1. Rocco Underwood

The undrafted free agent not only has a roster spot right now, but a starting spot. Underwood is the only long snapper on the roster, and the Eagles need one. He could be in Philadelphia for a long time.