Eagles Legend Jeff Stoutland Breaks Down 2025 Offensive Struggles: 'It Ain’t That Hard'

Former Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland recently joined Jason and Travis Kelce on the "New Height's Podcast," and offered up a straightforward spin on what plagued the Eagles' offense during a disappointing 2025 season.

The long-time dean of the curriculum at "Stoutland University," which produced offensive linemen without peer over 13 years didn't dive into complex scheme debates or point fingers at individuals. Instead, Stoutland authored a no-nonsense diagnostic that cut through much of the white noise in the offseason.

“I think anytime things don’t go well, and I don’t want to sound like I’m on an interview, but it’s the truth — it’s execution, it’s calling the right plays at the right time, and not running bad plays into bad defenses," Stoutland said. "I mean, it ain’t that hard — that’s pretty much it.”

Who's To Blame?

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni surveys practice. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Those who already had their personal GPS pointed toward their preferred destination of blame, parsed the words amid the ongoing discussions surrounding the Eagles' offensive woes. For most, the angst was directed at the easiest target, now-deposed offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. For others quarterback Jalen Hurts is responsible or head coach Nick Sirianni.

Stoutland's assessment actually aligns with Sirianni's and is a familiar refrain in NFL circles: while scheme matters, talent, execution and becoming "situational masters" often decides success or failure in a league where the margin of error is typically razor-thin.

By emphasizing "calling the right plays at the right time" and avoiding "running bad plays into bad defenses," Stoutland's words appear to underscore issues with game planning and in-game adjustments by the quarterback under the previous staff—without shifting blame toward schematic overhauls as the root cause. He also reinforced that elite offenses thrive on doing the basics at a high level consistently. In other words, execution.

The Kelce brothers' platform provided Stoutland a comfortable setting to reflect on his time in Philadelphia, his departure, and his legacy—topics he has largely avoided in traditional media since leaving the organization.

Fans and analysts have widely circulated the clip, ironically viewing it as validation for their particular opinions while missing the depth of the critique and how many aspects of the offense were broached despite the brevity of thought: the idea that failure in the NFL, just like success, takes a village.

As the Eagles look ahead under new offensive leadership, Stoutland's blunt message serves as a reminder: championships are won and lost in the details of the mundane: things like preparation and execution.

For a franchise with the talent to have Super Bowl aspirations again moving forward, getting back to a "ain't that hard" standard under new OC Sean Mannion is just a different spin on an old classic: keep it simple, stupid.