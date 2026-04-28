Eagles Lose Top Front Office Executive Bryce Johnston to Falcons

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles’ front office continues to be a victim of its own success.

Bryce Johnston, the team’s Senior Vice President of Football Administration and one of Howie Roseman’s most trusted lieutenants, is departing Philadelphia to join the Atlanta Falcons as Senior Vice President of Football Administration and Senior Personnel Executive.

In his new role with the Falcons, Johnston will oversee Atlanta’s salary-cap strategy, serve as the club’s lead contract negotiator, and act as a key advisor to General Manager Ian Cunningham and President of Football Operations Matt Ryan on roster construction and long-term planning.

The move represents a significant loss for the Eagles. Johnston had effectively stepped into the role previously held by Jake Rosenberg, becoming Roseman’s right-hand man on all salary cap matters, and contract negotiations.

The departure was not entirely unexpected. The Eagles anticipated some front-office attrition following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Several weeks ago, former Eagles executive Ian Cunningham — now with the Falcons — hired Philadelphia’s Vice President of Football Operations, Jeff Scott, as his sssistant General Manager. Roseman allowed Scott to leave prior to the draft, as most of his work was on the pro-personnel side and not the draft.

A Decade of Steady Rise

Howie Roseman speaks with reporters after cutting the Eagles' roster to 53 on Aug. 26, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Johnston originally joined the Eagles as a football administration intern in the 2016 offseason. He climbed the ranks rapidly:

-Football Administration Coordinator (2017)

-Director of Football Administration (2019–2020)

-Senior Director of Football Transactions (2021)

-Vice President of Football Transactions and Strategic Planning (2022–2023)

He was elevated again in recent years, assuming many of Rosenberg’s former responsibilities and becoming a central figure in the organization’s day-to-day football operations.

In a statement released Friday, Johnston expressed gratitude to the Eagles:

“Before moving on to a new challenge in Atlanta, I wanted to take this time to thank Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, and Don Smolenski for the opportunity they gave me over the past 10 years. The high level of success achieved by the organization begins with their commitment to pursuing every possible competitive advantage, and I greatly appreciate the trust they placed in me to contribute to that philosophy.”

Johnston also credited his mentor:

“I would like to thank Jake Rosenberg for making this opportunity a reality and mentoring me as I began my career in the NFL. It took this rare opportunity to work with some of those same former colleagues to even consider moving on.”

Johnston added:

“I feel very fortunate to have been able to work closely with and learn from Howie and, now, be in a position to take those insights with me as I move forward. The organization is filled with first-class people who perform their jobs at an extremely high level, and I am very proud of everything that we accomplished together.

"... Being an Eagle meant a lot to me, and I will look back at my tenure in Philadelphia as a special time in my life.”

Next Steps in Philadelphia

With Johnston’s exit, the Eagles must reshuffle their front-office hierarchy once again.

A strong internal candidate to replace him is Adam Berry, the team’s current Vice President of Football Operations and Strategy. Berry is the twin brother of Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry, a former Eagles executive himself.

The loss of Johnston continues a trend of talented Philadelphia front-office personnel earning promotions across the league — a testament to the respect Roseman and the Eagles’ operation command throughout the NFL.