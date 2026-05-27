Eagles Must Bring Back This Crucial Aspect Of Jalen Hurts Game If They Want Their QB To Succeed This Year

Jalen Hurts is certainly facing a critical season with the Philadelphia Eagles. There's no denying that.

The Eagles have brought in a new offense and have a new play caller in Sean Mannion, the seventh different one in Hurts' seven seasons with the Eagles. No matter the offensive coordinator or play caller, Hurts has thrived given the hand he's dealt with.

Except for last year. Hurts struggled at times in the passing game, despite 25 TD to 6 INT and a 98.5 passer rating.

Part of the reason why he struggled? This had little to do with his ability to actually throw the ball.

Hurts' biggest strength as a quarterback last year was neutralized, the ability to run the football. Is that going to change in 2026, or will the Eagles and Hurts continue to monitor his take off attempts?

"Jalen has a unique skillset in that way," said Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. "So that'll certainly be a part of what we do, but we're looking again at all areas as an offense to really attack defenses on a weekly basis. He is uniquely skilled in that way.

"That will be a part of it, but it won't be the only part of it."

The running game decreased last year

Defenses have keyed on stopping the dual-threat aspect of Hurts' game over teh last few years, even as the double-digit rushing touchdowns piled up. The "Tush Push" has been a significant part of Hurts' touchdown numbers, as he had four consecutive double-digit touchdown seasons from 2022 to 2025.

The rushing touchdowns decreased from 14 to 8 last year. The rushing yards dipped from 630 to 421 and the yards per carry went down from 4.2 to 4.0. Hurts had his worst seaosn running the football since entering the league, having just 74 yards after contact and averaging 0.7 yards after contact -- both career lows.

This was part of a calculated plan to limit Hurts in the run game, but it took away Hurts' biggest strength. Hurts' rushing yards per game has come close to decreasing each season since 2022.

Jalen Hurts rushing yards per game -- since 2022

Year Rush Yards Per Game 2022 50,7 2023 35.6 2024 42.0 2025 26.3

Last season was a significant dropoff after Hurts rushed for 630 yards and 14 TD, in a Super Bowl winning year. He also had 194 yards and five touchdowns in the playoffs, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

In 2025? Hurts had 421 rushing yards and 8 TD -- averaging a career-low 4.0 yards per carry. He had just five carries for 14 yards in the postseaosn, really signaling how limited Hurts was in the running game.

So how does that change? Do the Eagles want it to?

"It's going to be a system that we're building and constantly looking to add, evolve, how do we tweak things? How do we make it better at all times? That's certainly something that he's done a really nice job of," Mannion said. "It's something that makes him unique and makes him such a unique talent.

"So it'll be a part of that and all the other parts of his game too, we're going to lean into as well."

The Eagles don't need Hurts to be an elite runner, but have to find a way to make him efficient in the running game again. Hurts wasn't that in 2025.

If the Eagles really want to give another contract extension to Hurts, they'll open up the running game for him again. Hurts' success depends on both his passing and running ability.