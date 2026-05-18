Why Jalen Hurts Still Working With Scott Loeffler Isn't A Big Deal -- Even If Situation Is Awkward

This offseason is a massive one for Jalen Hurts.

Hurts is going to be in the spotlight this season for his play on the field. This has little to do with Hurts' ability to win, but everything that involves the Super Bowl MVP quarterback as a passer.

This is the final season of Hurts' contract that involved his $51 million salary fully guaranteed. Add in Hurts reluctance to throw the ball in the middle of the field and how the Eagles built up their offensive personnel this offseason, and the spotlight is one Hurts to see if he can improve as a passing quarterback.

Hurts has gotten a head start at improving his passing, with a familiar face. The Eagles quarterback was working with fired quarterbacks coach Scott Loeffler this offseason, as the two have a strong working relationship.

Is this an awkward situation? Of course it is.

There aren't a lot of quarterbacks that still work with quarterback coaches that were fired by the organization that employed them, but there's something Hurts likes with Loeffler. Hurts wasn't the one pushing for the change in who he was working with this offseason, evidenced by his continued relationship with Loeffler.

This is the continuity Hurts wants

Hurts has essentially had a different play caller in every season since high school, as current offensive coordinator Sean Mannion is his 13th different play caller in 11 years. Continuity is a word Hurts has preached, yet he hasn't gotten it the college nor NFL level.

Is that a product of Hurts as a quarterback? Or a product of his success?

Since Loeffler is not employed by the Eagles -- or any NFL team --- he is free to work with any player he wants during the offseason months when players aren't allowed in the team facility (and vice versa). Hurts and Loeffler can work in February and March before Hurts is permitted back in the Jefferson Health Training Complex, same in that five-week break in June and July.

Hurts liked working with Loeffler last year, and Loeffler liked working with Hurts. Why not continue the partnership?

How does this affect Hurts' relationship with Sean Mannion?

This is where things get interesting. Would Mannion's coaching style with Hurts affect what he's learned from Loeffler? Is Loeffler teaching Hurts aspects of his game he can translate when he's working with Mannion?

Keep in mind Parks Frazier is still in Philadelphia as the quarterbacks coach. Frazier worked with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in Indianapolis and was brought onto the Eagles coaching staff after a year with Miami.

Frazier has Loeffler's old position, so there is some continuity regarding the 2025 coaching staff that Hurst can relate to. Hurts and Frazier will still be working in Mannion's system, but at least there's some parts of the 2025 coaching staff at the upper levels Hurts can go to.

How Loeffler and Frazier's working relationship is unknown, but the coaching staff could translate what Hurts has worked with this spring with Loeffler and translate it over to the offense.

Is Hurts satisfied with the offense?

Time will tell. This offense is a radical change from what Hurts has experienced in the past, with more of an emphasis on throwing in the middle of the field and less reliance on the deep ball.

Will the Eagles continue to rely on the biggest cheat code with Hurts? Does Hurts not want to run the football as frequently anymore -- or do the Eagles? There are a lot of layers to this that haven't been discovered yet.

The Eagles will have to get through OTAs and mandatory minicamp before Hurts talks about the offense. A full month of training camp practices will be telling as well.

Will the Eagles alter the offense can go back to a risk-averse offense after a month of mixed results? Or will they stay the course? Again, there are a lot of layers here.

This question won't be answered over the next month, but Hurts working with Loeffler raises some eyebrows. This is up to Hurts to lower them again.