Eagles Need Saquon Barkley More Than Ever as Banged-Up RB Room Remains a Week 8 Concern

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — With the Eagles sitting at 2-5 and hamstring and back injuries that cost him two days of practice this week, an average superstar would likely shut things down and live to play another day.

That’s not Saquon Barkley, the pro’s pro who doesn’t even have a game status for Sunday night against the Commanders despite dealing with the kind of nagging issues that will have him on a pitch count.

"One day I'm not gonna be playing football,” Barkley said at his locker on Friday. “Whenever that is, I don't want to look back and be like, 'I could have gave it a chance, and I didn't.'

“That's kind of what I live by. So try my best to just keep recovering, being smart. But I like playing football. So if I have the opportunity to play, I'll try my best to play."

Silver lining superstar: Saquon Barkley won't tap out to adversity

Barkley was able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday after missing the first two days of the week and was removed from the injury report.

The 29-year-old said that he feels “decent” after a week of rehab.

Barkley suffered the hamstring injury early in the Oct. 4 loss to the Rams and missed the next two games. He returned Monday night against the Cowboys on a limited pitch count. Despite that, he performed with remarkable efficiency, rushing seven times for 62 yards and a touchdown, and adding two catches for nine yards before exiting with back tightness.⁠

It will be interesting to see how Saquon Barkley performs after the various injuries he's already dealt with this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barkley said he tweaked the hamstring on his first carry against the Cowboys, a 29-yard run, and later dealt with back issues while trying to compensate.

“Definitely dealing with some stuff, but just working through it,” Barkley said.

He described the recovery as non-linear and said he has stayed focused by “attacking the day, every single day” and remaining “obsessed with my process and my rehab.”⁠

In Landover, Barkley expects to manage the injuries during the game by following the coaches’ plan and keeping his body activated.

“When I was out there, I felt like I was able to provide a spark and make some plays,” he said of his limited action against Dallas.

Through five games this season, Barkley has 244 rushing yards on 43 carries for a 5.7-yard average and one touchdown, plus six receptions for 17 yards. He has been effective when on the field but has had only two or three fourth-quarter carries all season, an area he called a source of frustration.⁠

Special presence

Barkley understands his value reaches beyond production and into the intangible world of presence.

“That’s one of my best qualities,” he said. “I feel like I have a really good gift of being close with the offense and the defense.”⁠

Saquon Barkley's presence is enough to have a widespread impact on the Eagles' roster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles’ running back room has been thinned badly by injuries.

Primary Barkley backups Tank Bigsby (abdomen), Will Shipley (foot) and Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) are on injured reserve. The team also recently reached an injury settlement with Carson Steele and waived him.

Barkley said he has “never seen anything like this” in terms of the attrition at the position and praised the efforts of remaining options expected to help him against the Commanders, veteran practice squad addition Elijah Mitchell and recent 53-man roster promotion Jaydon Blue.

Barkley’s presence could provide a boost for an offense that has ranked near the bottom of the league in several categories as the Eagles try to halt a five-game skid, the worst stretch in the Nick Sirianni era.

“Saquon's an unbelievable player,” quarterback Tanner McKee said. “Obviously, we feel confident with everybody that we have back there. But Saquon's very special, and he makes special plays. He makes a lot of guys miss. He's a vocal leader. He also leads by example and he's an unbelievable player. And so he makes a lot of plays that most people in the NFL can't make.”

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