Why Dontayvion Wicks Has More Pressure On Him Than Anyone On Eagles Offense

It's time to produce for Dontayvion Wicks.

This is the situation the Philadelphia Eagles put him in. The Eagles acquired Wicks this offseason for a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 sixth-round pick, giving the Green Bay Packers castoff an opportunity to shine somewhere else.

Philadelphia is a great situation for Wicks. He has an opportunity to be the Eagles WR2 and receive a significant amount of targets in a new offense, one he's familiar with from working with Sean Mannion in Green Bay.

With opportunity comes pressure, and Wicks is facing a lot of that in 2026.

Is is fair to Wicks? probably not, but there's a reason the Eagles gave him $12.5 million for next season -- before he even had a practice with the team.

There isn't a single player on the Eagles offense that is facing more pressure than Wicks to produce this season. Here's why.

The uncertainly of the WR position

The Eagles did trade away A.J. Brown this offseason, as Brown didn't want to be in Philadelphia anymore. That's a major loss for an offense that had a top-5 wide receiver over the past four seasons.

While Brown is gone, the Eagles have his WR1 replacement in DeVonta Smith. That part is covered, but who replaces Smith as the WR2?

This is where Wicks has his opportunity. The Eagles brought him in with an added incentive to seize the job, giving Wicks that extra contract year in 2027 -- basically a two-year trial to see if he can succeed in a new offense.

This isn't just Wicks that has questions attached to him. Makai Lemon is a first-round pick that has battled a hamstring injury all spring and Hollywood Brown is on a one-year contract. Both are in the same competition as Wicks for the WR2 job.

The reality with the Eagles at wide receiver is there's a lot of uncertainty behind Smith. Wicks is getting an elevated role in an offense after falling down the depth chart in Green Bay. Lemon has never played an NFL game and Brown is expected to provide depth, not be the WR2.

A lot of those questions can be answered if Wicks can become a consistent presence in the passing game. This spring, Wicks didn't show many signs of that.

The battle at WR2

Wicks is the front runner to win this job, simply over what transpired this spring. Lemon missed the majority of OTAs and minicamp with a hamstring injury, while Brown was essentially the WR3 when Smith practiced.

Brown performed the best out of the trio of wideouts, showcasing his speed and becoming a reliable deep ball presence for Jalen Hurts. Wicks had an okay spring, even if he struggled to catch the simple passes.

This battle is Wicks' to lose, as Lemon will have to get up to speed after missing the spring with the hamstring injury. We're still unsure if Lemon is 100% entering camp, but that question will be answered in les sthan two weeks.

Brown is a threat to win the job, but that's also dependent on Wicks and if he struggles against the Eagles trio of talented cornerbacks. Not only is there pressure on Wicks to win the job, but be a consistent WR2 come Week 1.

Not win the job, but produce

If Wicks does become the WR2, he'll be the player that will face the pressure of replacing Smith in that role. Wicks isn't the same player as Smith, nor is expected to be.

The Eagles need a receiver that can get open underneath and run strong routes, which Wicks does well. Where Wicks can be productive is consistently catching the ball and becoming a reliable option for Hurts.

There's also the matter of what Lemon can do come Week 1. Lemon is also expected to contribute to this offense immediately, putting more pressure on a rookie who has never played a regular season snap. The Eagles may need Wicks to step his game up even more if Lemon struggle sthe firts few weeks.

If Lemon has a good camp and can consistently produce come Week 1, where does that leave Wicks? There will be pressure for the WR2 job immediaetly, which is good for the Eagles at wide receiver -- even with the pressure still lingering for Wicks.

No matter which way the direction steers, this is a big year for Wicks.