Eagles Position Battle Tracker: Who Has The Edge In the Biggest Camp Showdowns

Training camp has already heated up this summer, as the roster surprises and disappointments have taken over through eight practices.

The early roster projections tell the story -- but so do the early winners and losers. There has been a lot going on in what has been a quiet camp for the Eagles.

Position battles have began, but there are alreday early favorites -- and some may have the spot locked up. Here's how those position battles have stacked up through eight practices, and who are the leaders in the clubhouse.

WR2

The clubhouse leader: Dontayvion Wicks

Wicks is going to be the WR2 come Week 1 at the rate he's going. He's seized control of the spot with his play in camp, stacking up practice after practice by continuing to make catches and being the most trusted receiver for Jalen Hurts.

With DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon on the mend, Wicks has shined. Lemon hasn't played enough to even compete with Wicks and Brown hasn't been good through eight camp practices.

This is Wicks' job, and he should be the WR2 come Week 1.

Starting safety

The clubhouse leader: Marcus Epps

The battle is heating up between Epps and Michael Carter II, and the Eagles will be fine with either one next to Andrew Mukuba. That's the biggest takeaway through the first eight practices.

The Eagles are fine with Epps and Carter back there. maybe Howie Roseman doesn't need to make a move and improve the position, at least for a starter. Roseman will still likely look to upgrade, but Epps and Carter have been good.

Epps has the slight lead over Carter, as he's been consistent every practice. Neither have had bad days, and are the only two in the startings afety battle.

QB2

The clubhouse leader: Andy Dalton

Dalton still has a slight edge over Tanner McKee through eight practices, but McKee is coming along. McKee is starting to read the defense batter and make more accurate throws.

Dalton's advantage is getting rid of the ball quick, showcasing why he's still in the league and heading into his 16th year. This competition won't be settled until the final week of practice.

Both Dalton and McKee still should be on this roster come Week 1, no matter who loses the competition.

No. 2 edge rusher

The clubhouse leader: Jalyx Hunt

Hunt has a case for the best player in camp. Even over Jalen Carter, who has been excellent since he netted his massive extension.

Whetehr Hunt is on the right side or not, he's finding ways to get to the quarterback. The inside move has been lethal in 1-on-1 and in the team portion of camp, and may lead to another huge season for the rising star.

Nolan Smith has been fine, but Hubt's been a star. The Eagles just have to get Hunt comfortable on the left side when Jonathan Greenard comes back.

No. 3 Tackle

The clubhouse leader: Markel Bell

Bell may have a five-shot lead in this battle, especially after lane Johnson announcing this may be his final season. Since the Eagles replaced Fred Johnson with Bell at right tackle when Lane Johnson was out, Bell has held his own with the fist team.

Lane Johnson has been impressed with Bell's development, and so have the Eagles. Bell has been a pleasant surprise this summer.

As for Fred Johnson? He's the No. 4 tackle and getting reps at left tackle. This position belongs to Bell with Johnson close to retirement.

No. 3 Guard

The clubhouse leader: Drew Kendall

Kendall has emerged as the top guard option behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen. He's been filling in at left guard for Dickerson when he needs plays off and cross trianing as the backup center behind Cam Jurgens.

If the Eagles need someone to fan injured Dickerson or Steen, Kendall is going to get the call.

Michael Jordan is getting second team reps at guard and Willie Lampkin has emerged with Micah Morris on the mend, but Kendall appears to be the No. 3 guard right now.

Kendall has been a surprise of sorts, but he's developed the way the Eagles hoped.

WR4

The clubhouse leader: Hollywood Brown

Forget the WR5 job right now, that belongs to Darius Cooper. Could Cooper take the No. 4 job from Brown?

Cooper has been the better receiver in camp so far, and he's been the third best receiver overall. Brown has the job right now, but just hasn't performed at the level the Eagles signe dhim for $5 million for.

There's a chance Brown could lose the job to Cooper, or even Elijah Moore (who has come on in recent days). Brown still has the edge here, but this is a battle that is closer than many think.