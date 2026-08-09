Updated Eagles 53-Man Roster Projection 2.0: WR Has Significantly Different Outlook

What a difference eight training camp practices make for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Position battles are starting to get settled and other aspects of the roster are taking shape. The rookies haven't been showing much, but the Eagles are getting contributions from the one rookie that they have to develop this year.

The offense has so-so days, but the defense is elite. This Eagles team will be interesting to watch tis year -- that's a given.

With a week-and-a-half of training camp complete, let's do an updated 53-man roster projection heading into Week 1 of the preseason (and how it's different from the first one). The Eagles play the Ravens on Saturday.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Andy Dalton, Tanner McKee

Previous: Jalen Hurts, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

This all could change if the Eagles to end up trading Dalton or McKee, but both of these quarterbacks deserve the spot over Payton. The rookie fifth-round pick is too inconsistent with his decision making and just throws aggressive passes for no reason -- with a lot of interceptions.

Dalton has been slightly better than McKee, but McKee has come along in recent practices. The Eagles would be wise to just cut bait with Payton unless he improves over the next few weeks. Payton can still be aggressive, but the interceptions have to decrease.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

Previous: Saquon barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

The running backs have been quite impressive through training camp. At least Barkley and Bigsby have.

Bigsby has been one of the best players in all of camp, and should be in line for more touches this year. His burst has shown up when he gets the football, and the pass catching has been consistent out of the backfield.

Shipley has been disappointing to start training camp, allowing Dameon Pierce to creep in on the RB3 competition. What seemed to be a clear-cut RB3 isn't set in stone anymore, which has more to do with Shipley's performance than anything else.

RB3 will be worth watching this preseason.

Wide receiver (5): DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper

Previous: DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown, Johnny Wilson

The WR2 battle is essentially over. Dontayvion Wicks has been the best wide receiver in camp not named DeVonta Smith and continue sto stack up good practice after good practice. The Eagles may have found a gem in Wicks, and he'll be the WR2 in Week 1.

Cooper has separated himself from the rest in the WR5 battle. He's catching a lot of passes over the middle, and even got a shout out from Jalen Hurts on how he's performed. Cooper is more in a battle for WR4 with Brown than WR5.

Brown has been disappointing to start camp, but his roster spot should be safe. The Eagles need a veteran wide receiver on this team.

Tight end (4): Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt, Cameron Latu

Previous: Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt, Cameron Latu

Hard to make changes at this position here. Goedert and Stowers are locks, no matter how Stowers prerforms. Stowers has looked better the last few practices, even though he's been underwhelming,

Mundt is the TE2 on this team right now. The Eagles like his blocking ability and he's gotten some looks in "11 personnel." Latu makes this team based on his ability to play fullback, and the Eagles have used him there.

Latu also is a good special teams player as well, which factors into the equation. Don't sleep on E.J. Jenkins for a spot here as well, as he's been a first-team wing on field goal protection.

Offensive line (11): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Drew Kendall, Micah Morris, Michael Jordan, Willie Lampkin

Previous: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Drew Kendall, Micah Morris, Michael Jordan

The depth on the offensive line behind the starters is a concern, but there are some positives amongst the group.

Kendall is the No. 3 guard after eight practices. He's been the backup center and the top guard option behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen, His role on this roster will be crucial.

Bell is ahead of Johnson in the No. 3 tackles race, and the Eagle sneed to acclerate him at right tackle with Lane Johnson saying this may be his last season.

Lampkin has been one of the surprises of camp. He's looked good in 1-on-1s and has elevated himself to the second team on the offensive line. Lampkin being able to play center and guard has merit.

While it's doubtful the Eagles keep 11 offensive linemen, they need depth behind the starters. Continue to develop the younger players.

Pass rusher (5): Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, AJ Epenesa

Previous: Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, AJ Epenesa, Brandon Graham

The Eagles haven't brought Graham back (yet), so this spot is on hold. Graham could be on the Eagles come Week 1 if Greenard isn't ready to go by the start of the season, as he's been on the PUP list with a pectoral injury.

There's a lot to like with this group. Hunt may be the best player in camp, which shows how much he's improved. Smith hasn't been as good as Hunt, but he's had flashes. Epenesa has been one of the best signings of the offseason and the Eagles got him in June.

If the Eagles roll with five pas rushers, easy to understand why.

Defensive tackle (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young, Uar Bernard

Previous: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young, Uar Bernard

The Eagles are going to be very good at defensive tackle this year.

Carter gets his contract extension as has been dominant in practice, batting balls and getting to the quarterback. Davis has stacked up good practices and Ojomo has been all over the backfield. Young even gets into the mix as he's getting more reps.

This allows the Eagles to stash Bernard and use a roster spot this year to develop him. The same goes for Robinson, who hasn't done anything to deserve a roster spot, but buys himself another chance.

Off-ball linebacker (5): Zach Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Smael Mondon, Chance Campbell

Previous: Zach Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Smael Mondon

This has been written about before, but the Eagles have three starting linebackers on this team. Campbell is going to start, but all Trotter Jr. has done is make plays since the start of camp. When Trotter Jr. is in, the defense doesn't miss a beat.

There could be room for a fifth linebacker, as Vic Fangio has praised Chance Campbell. Does Campbell have a good chance to make this team? He's played well in camp and getting the shoutout from the defensive coordinator certainly doesn't hurt.

Campbell is a player to watch for in the coming weeks.

Cornerback (5): Quinton Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones

Previous: Quinton Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones

These are going to be the five cornerbacks, as there really isn't a competition for the spots behind Mitchell, DeJean, and Woolen. Jones remains on the second team in the slot and on the outside and Ringo is a valuable special teams player.

Ringo has a roster spot based on that merit, and none of the other cornerbacks behind him have stood out. This position shouldn't change hands over the next few weeks barring injury.

Safety (3): Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter II

Previous: Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter II, Cole Wisniewski

This position gets cut down to three, a position general manager Howie Roseman will look to upgrade at some point this summer.

However, Roseman may not be looking for a starter. The Eagles have gotten solid production from Epps and Carter, who are battling for the starting spot. They cna live with both these players and be okay on the back end.

J.T. Gray has a better chance of making this team than Cole Wisniewski, who hasn't been on the field with a hamstring injury. Hard to evaluate Wisniewski if he isn't playing.

The player to watch is Maximus Pulley, and undrfated free agent who has made plays on the thir dteam. Perhaps it's time to elevate Pulley and see what he can do.

Pulley is a dark horse to amke this team, but just needs more time with the second team.

Why just three safeties right now? Cooper DeJena can play safety in base defense, and is the starter there. He masks as a fourth safety.

Again, there are a few more projections to come.

Special Teams (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood

Previous: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood

There won't be any competition brought in for Elliott, That storyline is nonexistent, as Elliott has missed just one field goal in camp.

No competition has been brought in for Underwood ether, as he's been fine at long snapper. There are the three specialists the Eagles go with come Week 1.