Eagles Position Battle Update: Who's Winning, Who's Losing And Who's on Chopping Block

One week of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books.

Six practices have been completed, meaning there is some leeway in position battles. Two of those battles may already have been won while others are starting to get there. This is just through a week of training camp.

Battles are always won (or lost) on the field, and this is exactly what's happening with one of the biggest battles in camp this summer. Who's winning the biggest Eagles training camp battles after one week -- and has anything changed from our last position battle report?

WR2

The clubhouse leader: Dontayvion Wicks

Wicks has been the best receiver in camp not named DeVonta Smith. He's been trusted by Jalen Hurts throughout the summer, making impressive catches and tough grabs over the middle (which is where the Eagles want Jalen Hurts to throw this year). The connection between Wicks and Hurts in the pass game has bene excellent.

Not only is Wicks running good routes, but he looks like a starting reciever in the league -- something he wasn't in Green Bay. Makai Lemon has been injured and Hollywood Brown has been disappointing (and Brown was a long shot to win the job anyway).

Wicks is the clear frontrunner to win this job.

Starting safety

The clubhouse leader: Marcus Epps

Epps has been with the first team at safety opposite Andrew Mukuba throughout the summer (Mukuba has a starting spot locked up). Michael Carter has gotten a look or two and Vic Fangio has been impressed with him.

Neither Epps nor Carter has been spectacular, and that's okay for now. The Eagles just wnat solid production out of Epps, but both him and Carter may be competing against someone who's not on the roster.

The Eagles are always looking to improve, and safety just seems like the position they'll improve upon at some point before the season. For now, Epps is the starter.

QB2

The clubhouse leader: Andy Dalton

Dalton has been better than MacKee through a week of practice. Earlier in the week, it was diffiicult to tell who was ahead -- but Dalton pulled slightly ahead of McKee once the pads came on.

Is Dalton outplaying McKee? Not really, but he's taking what's available to him and not forcing the issue. McKee still holds onto the ball too long, but has improve din his reads. If the Eagle swant the ball out quick, the nod goes to Dalton.

Dalton has just been better overall, but slightly better.

No. 2 edge rusher

The clubhouse leader: Jalyx Hunt

Hunt has made a standout play in nearly every practice, showcasing his skills of getting to the quarterback and taking advantage of an Eagles offensive line without Lane Johnson at right tackle. Those are the cards Hunt has been dealt, and he's coming up aces.

Smith has been good over the past few practices, batting down a pass and playing well in coverage. he's going up against Jordan Mailata a lot, and having his share of wins. The entire defensive line has been good.

With Jonathan Greenard out, Hurt has been on the right side (his dominant side). The Eagles were hoping to see Hunt on the left side, but that hasn't happened through a week of practice.

WR5

The clubhouse leader: Darius Cooper

This battle is essentially settled through a week of camp, which is crazy to think about with all the contenders. There's a case to be made Cooper has been the third best wide receiver in all of camp.

Cooper had a camp like this last summer, when he was an undrafted free agent rookie. He caught nearly every ball thrown his way and made soem highlight plays. He was also an excellent blocker too.

The biggest endorsement was from Jalen Hurts this week, showing how much he trusts Cooper. Johnny Wilson has been okay, but he hasn't stood out like Cooper.

Could Hollywood Brown be replaced by Cooper as the WR4? That's a conversation to be had over the next few weeks if Brown doesn't improve.

TE2

The clubhouse leader: Johnny Mundt

The battle between Mundt and Eli Stowers can put one to sleep. Mundt is winning by default since Stowers can't even get separation against edge rushers. This has been a struggle for Stowers throughout camp, but perhaps the Eagles want to ease him in.

This isn't writing off Stowers, but he should be better. Mundt is the TE2 by default.