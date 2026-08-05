Winners and Losers From Day 5 of Eagles Training Camp: Dontayvion Wicks Clear Front Runner for WR2

Five practices are complete in Philadelphia Eagles camp, yet this was the most important one.

This was the practice in full pads. There was enough evidence to determine who was ahead in some position battles and how players are performing. The shells and shorts practices are few and far between.

The training camp observations are in (and can be found here). The overreactions from the practice are compete as well (and you can read them here).

There were quite a few winners and losers from Day 5. Let's get to it.

Winners

Dontayvion Wicks: There's a clear connection with Jalen Hurts and Wicks through five practices. Wicks was the de facto WR1 on Tuesday with DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon out (hamstring injuries). Hurts clearly trusts throwing to Wicks, and made good throws to him in Tuesday's practice -- especially across the middle of the field. Wicks looks the part of a WR2, and is the clear frunt runner for the job five practices in.

Markel Bell: Only took a few practices for the Eagles to give Bell a shot with the first team offense at right tackle (this was something pointed out in overreactions over the weekend). Pretty telling what the Eagles think of Bell this early to give him a shot, or how Fred Johnson has performed to this point. Perhaps the Eagles just wanted to see how Bell fared against a dominant defensive line, a trial by fire. No matter how Bell performed, these were valuable reps for the rookie -- which are what all these Eagles rookies need right now.

Darius Cooper: Plays have been made by Cooper throughout camp. Tuesday was no different, as he made a one-handed touchdown catch with a toe tap (John McMullen called it the play of the day). Cooper is teh leader in teh clubhouse for the WR5 spot, as he's catching passes and showcasing his improvements as a blocker. Looks like another good camp for Cooper is on the horizon.

Joshua Weru: Hard to evaluate players on the third team, as they simply don't get enough reps during practice. This is why the developmental period at the end of practice exists. Weru had a sack in 11-on-11s, which is big for the internation player's confidence. He's developing and learning, but it's nice to see an International Pathway Program player have a highlight or two. Weru is ahead of Uar Bernard right now.

Jihaad Campbell: This may be the breakout player on the Eagles this year, just based on potential and the opportunity to start. The Eagles don't think Campbell can be Nakobe Dean -- they think he can be better. Campbell had a sack in team drills on Tuesday, as the Eagles have blitz packages for him. They did the same for Jeremiah Trotter Jr. as well. There is a lot to like about Campbell and how he'll perform as a starter this year. Exciting time sfor this young defense.

Losers

Hollywood Brown: This was an opportunity for Brown to step up a sthe WR2 with no Makai lemon and DeVonta Smith present for practice. Brown didn't do anything of note, as Jalen Hurts attempted to throw a deep ball to him that resulted in a Michael Carter interception. Hurts and Brown connected on the deep ball in the spring, but it hasn't been featured much this summer. Brown isn't going to be the WR2 (and that's a good thing for the Eagles), but this was an opportunity for the Eagles to showcase their WR depth. This may be a problem.

Will Shipley: The lowlight of practice was Shipley dropping a wide open pass. This is supposed to be a strength of Shipley's game, and the seperator between him and Dameron Pierce and Elijah Mitchell for the RB3 job. Plays like that are noticeable in a competition, especially when the offense is struggling against an elite defense. Will be interesting to see how Shipley responds over the next few days.

Fred Johnson: This camp hasn't been kind to Johnson. In addition to moving to left tackle (assuming the Eagles are going to rotate Johnson and Bell at right tackle) while Markel Bell was the first team right tackle, Johnson gave up a sack in practice today. Unsure is Johnson is going to be the swing tackle or even make the roster at this point, but there isn't much at tackle behind him. Sure Johnson will be fine, but he hasn't had the most ideal start.