6 Winners, 5 Losers From First Three Practices of Eagles Training Camp

The heat of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is coming -- very soon.

Three practices and the firts week are completed, as the acclimation period is close to being completed. There will be some shells and shorts practices along the way, but the pads are going to tell the story.

Hitting begans Tuesday, which are where the narratives will change. For now, we'll have some winners and losers from the first three practices. This is a friendly reminder players are in shells and shorts and it's early, but this is an indicator of where things stand.

We have the leaders in the position battles, and the overreactions from practice, so let's see which players are standing out and which are not.

Winners

Jalyx Hunt: The best player throughout training camp has been Hunt, who has been dominant on the right side of the line. With Jonathan Greenard out, Hunt has been taking advantage of playing on the strong side. he consistently in the backfield and has recorded a few "sacks' in the first few practices. Hunt may be in line for a big year.

Dontayvion Wicks: There's a battle for the WR2 spot, and Wicks is the clear leader in the clubhouse. Wicks has looked impressive through three practices, amking some tough grabs and being a reliable option for Jalen Hurts in the pass game. Give Wicks a lot of credit for seizing the opportunity, and making plays when his number wa scalleds

Jalen Carter: Any time a player becomes the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, that player will be labeled a winner. Not only is Carter making an average of $38 million a year and $106 million guaranteed, he's backing up that contract early in camp by making plays on the defensive line. Carter is getting interior pressure on Jalen Hurts and showcasing his dominance in practice. He's batting passes and disrupting the pass game. The Eagles paid a difference maker, and Carter is showing it.

Darius Cooper: A good camp last year from Cooper parlayed into a roster spot as an undrafted free agent. With the WR5 battle up for grabs, Cooper is making a strong first impression towards earning a roster spot again. Cooper has made good catches throughout the week, and keeping control of the ball when landing on the ground. He's getting first team work and has been reliable in the pass game. Cooper is making it hard for the Eagles to part ways.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: With Jihaad Campbell getting his degree form Alabama this weekend, Trotter Jr. stepped in his place next to Zack Baun. Trotter Jr. found himself in position to make plays, clogging up the gaps and making plays against the run, while batting a pass in the flat intended for Saquon Barkley. Trotter Jr. is a starter in this league, and will get an opportunity at some point -- even if it's not with the Eagles.

Tank Bigsby: The explosiveness has bene there for Bigsby, as he hits the hole hard and has showcased his quick burst once he gets the football. This is similar to minicamp, when Bigsby was one of the standouts. There may not be a lot of carries for Bigsby this year with Saquon barkley around, but the Eagles have a good RB2. They are hard to find.

Losers

Fred Johnson: The battle for the No. 3 tackle is between Johnson and Markell Bell, and Johnson had the first shot at it Saturday with Lane Johnson out (personal). Johnson struggled against Jalyx Hubnt, giving up a few pressures as the pass game struggled. Perhaps this pressures the Eagles to give Bell a shot next time, or further proves how vital Lane Johnson's health is to the success of this offense.

Ty Robinson: There's a good chance Robinson may not make this roster. He's on the third team amongst the defensive tackles and has been getting most of his work in the developmental period. Vic Fangio also didn't have a ringing endorsement for Robinson this week. Robinson has to beat out Gabe Hall for a roster spot, and Hall is ahead of him at the moment. Robinson has to show something over these next few weeks, or the 2025 fourth-round pick won't be on this team.

Eli Stowers: The second-round pick has done nothing of note so far. This could be unfair to Stowers as he is a rookie, but he had trouble showcasing his athleticism in the spring -- and during his firts three practices this summer. What will happen when the pads come on? There is some cause for concern here if Stowers can contribute in year one, as he may end up being the TE3. Don't think that was the Eagles' plan when they drafted him.

Drew Kendall: Another example of camp being early, but there appears to be a battle for backup center. Jake Majors is getting snaps with the second team at center while Kendall is playing right guard, which is somewhat eye opening. Maybe Kendall is the front runner for the second team right guard spot, but there are a lot of unknowns here. There wasn't supposed to be a battle for backup center, as it was expected to be Kendall. Maybe it still will be, but Majors getting these snaps is interesting.

Nolan Smith: This isn't an indicator of Smith's performance, but something Vic Fangio said on Thursday that certainly was worth hearing a second time. Fangio said he hopes Howie Roseman saved money for Moro Ojomo, but Smith needs to stay healthy. While Smith needing to stay healthy is true, that's not a ringing endorsement for a player that is playing under a fifth-year option (like Jalen Carter was before camp started) and will be a free agent in two seasons. If push came to shove, Fangio appeared he would pay a third defensiev tackle -- Moro Ojomo -- over a pass rusher like Smith (and Jalyx Hunt will be a free agent after next season). Might be where Smith stands on this team at the moment. Good player, but may not be part of the long-term plan.