One week of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is complete.

The final practice before Thursday's walk though was on the lighter side, but there were plenty of topics to discuss. The WR2 battle has a clear front runner, and the WR5 battle may be heading the same way. The leader in the clubhouse may even be the WR4.

Jalen Hurts looked good judging by the observations, and the offense certainly looked better than Tuesday.

There won't be any major overreactions to the offense, but overreactions exist after every practice. Quote a few things to talk about here, so let's get started.

Which overreactions are overreactions and which ones have merit?

Darius Cooper is going to make the Eagles roster

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

One week into training camp and Cooper is certainly the front runner for that WR5 spot. Cooper is catching nearly everything thrown his way in camp and it's caught the attention of Jalen Hurts.

Not only does Hurts throw to Cooper, he also has said he's done a "really good job" this summer. Clearly Hurts is excited about Cooper heading into year two, and it's hard to blame him.

Cooper has seized that WR5 role and he's the one to beat out for the job. While being the WR5 job isn't Cooper's yet (and there's a long way to go in training camp), he has established himself as the front runner.

This is only an overreaction because only a week of camp has been completed. Make no mistake about it, Copper is playing his way onto the roster -- just like last summer.

Hollywood Brown is in danger of not making the roster

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Heading into camp, it would have ben crazy to think about this. brown wa sina battle for the WR2 spot after having a strong spring. Even though Brown was a long shot to win the job, he played himself into consideration for the role.

Brown hasn't made many standout plays through six practices. Dontayvion Wicks and Darous Cooper have been better than him. There's a case to be made Elijah moore has made more plays than Brown.

So where does that leave Brown? Is he really in danger of not making this team? The Eagles only owe him $5 million this year, which isn't a significant amount of money in the NFL world. They aren't taking a big hit by letting Brown go, although the wide receiver depth would certainly be a concern without a veteran.

This is why Brown ultimately ends up remaining with the Eagles. We're only a week into camp after all.

Michael Carter is a bigger contender to start than we think

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Carter has been solid in this training camp, and is the biggest competitor to Marcus Epps for the starting safety job. This is a position he's learning by the way, as he's spent most of his career as a slot cornerback .

This quote from Vic Fangio on Tuesday was telling, as asked by our own John McMullen.

"Michael's had a good camp so far," Fangio said. "He might be the only guy -- I'd have to think -- he's learning three positions. He's playing safety, nickel, and when we do go to our six-DB stuff, he's the sixth DB in there.

"I think he's had a very good camp and has done nothing but helped himself and not eliminating himself from anything. Safety, he's progressing nicely."

Carter wasn't a lock to make the Eagles, but he's as close as you can get based on the the depth at the safety position. He's on this team, and has a shot to take the safety job from Epps.

For the record, Epps has been fine. The Eagles will take fine, as that's how not to lose a job.