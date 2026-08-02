Eagles Position Battles: Dontayvion Wicks, Darius Cooper Have Early Lead In Camp

Position battles are all over the field in Philadelphia Eagles training camp, even if there aren't many starting jobs up for grabs. The ones that are available -- there are some early clubhouse leaders.

The Eagles are in shells and shorts through the first three days of practice, and will be on Day 4 before the pads come on Tuesday. That's when the position battles really get interesting.

So which position battles are up for grabs in training camp? Who has the early lead in these battles through three days, which we're calling the first week since this is an off day of practice.

Treat this as the first nine holes of a 72-hole PGA Tour event. Still early, but the players are putting themselves in position to win a job.

WR2

The clubhouse leader: Dontayvion Wicks

Wicks has had a few strong catches in training camp, a good sign he's making the most of his opportunity for more targets. He's outdueled defenders for the football and because a reliable target in the passing game for Jalen Hurts.

This is what the offense needs from the WR2, and Wicks has showed that early. He's ahead of Makai Lemon, which is to be expected. Lemon hasn't shown much, but he's coming off a hamstring injury this spring and is a rookie.

Let's see how Lemon progresses with more practices, but this is Wicks' job to lose.

Starting safety

The clubhouse leader: Marcus Epps

The Eagles are giving Epps the first crack of winning the starting safety job next to Andrew Mukuba. One thing that Vic Fangio made clear, it's a competition.

Michael Carter has gotten first-team reps in nickel with Epps, while Cooper DeJean is the starting safety in base. Epps is still the front runner for this job, but Fangio has also praised Carter.

Right now, this job is Epps' to lose.

QB2

The clubhouse leader: No one

The Eagles really are rotating Tanner McKee and Andy Dalton through the first three practices. There is a battle for QB2, but McKee gets the first reps with the second team one day then Dalton the next.

Dalton has done little to stand out through three practices. Neither has McKee, who seems to be holding the ball too long through practice observations.

This battle will exist as long as McKee is here. McKee is a trade candidate this summer, and the Eagles are in a "win-win" if he plays well this camp -- no matter what they decide to do with him.

No. 2 pass rusher

The clubhouse leader: Jalyx Hunt

With Jonathan Greenard on PUP, Hunt and Nolan Smith are getting equal reps with the first team. Both players are starters on the defense while Greenard is out.

Hunt has outplayed Smith through three practices, and may be the best player in all of camp.

When Greenard comes back, the true test will come for Hunt. He'll have to replicate that success on the left side of the line since Greenard will play on the right side. That may not come until the start of the season.

Hunt has been dominant through three practices. As for Smith, he didn't get the best endorsement from Vic Fangio.

WR5

The clubhouse leader: Darius Cooper

This battle should go on through the summer, but Cooper has been the early standout so far. He had a highlight-reel catch over Cooper DeJean in one of the practices and has gotten more first-team looks than Johnny Wilson.

Britain Covey had a good day on Saturday (Day 3), making catches when his number is called. Covey may make this team as a punt returner, but also has to show something as a receiver to justify his position on the roster.

Cooper had a good summer last year. He's having a good start to this camp, which is his ticket towards making the team.

TE2

The clubhouse leader: Johnny Mundt

Through three practices, Eli Stowers has gone the direction of minicamp. Stowers has been nonexistent and struggled to get open. His athleticism hasn't shown early in the practices, which brings some concern when the pads come on.

Mundt has been getting looks in "12 personnel" and "11 personnel," a sign the Eagles want to see what he can do besides be a blocking tight end. Perhaps there is a bigger role for Mundt, but that's up to Stowers.