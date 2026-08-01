Everything We've Learned About Eagles Backup QB Battle So Far

The Philadelphia Eagles have a plan for who is going to win the QB2 job, a plan they're sticking to throughout training camp.

Or as long as Tanner McKee is on the roster.

This is one of the years the Eagles will actually have a QB2 battle, something they have avoided in recent years. In the Jalen Hurts era, Gardner Minshew was the QB2 for a few seasons, followed by Marcus Mariota, then Kenny Pickett, then Tanner McKee.

The QB2 was essentially decided once training camp began. Here's an explanation why that won't be the case this year.

Andy Dalton split the QB2 reps with McKee in the spring, even if Dalton had the amjority of the reps in the practices o[en to the media. The optics showed there was going to be a competition, with Dalton eventually winding up as the QB2.

This could still be the case, but McKee is in this battle as long as he's on the roster. The Eagles could still trade McKee -- who is in the final year of his rookie deal -- for Day 3 compensation.

Or McKee could battle Dalton for the job -- and win it. This is what training camp is for.

Here's what we learned about the backup quarterback battle through two days of practice.

Tanner McKee

McKee got the majority of the QB2 reps on the first day of training camp. McKee was guilty of holding the ball too long in the spring, and has the same issues through two practices (remember the Eagles are in shells and shorts).

There has been little to write home about when it comes to McKee, but it's so early in training camp. McKee still comes in high regard by the Eagles, which is in his favor.

"Tanner has been here for four years and has played some really good moments, played some really good games, so consistent at practice with what he does and the type of player he is," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Can't say how much I appreciate having Tanner and all the things that he's done and the type of player that we continue to think that he can be."

Andy Dalton

Dalton got the majority of the QB2 reps on the second day of training camp. He had a better Day 1 of practice than Day 2, with his highlight throw on a strike to Hollywood Brown on a slant that resulte din a big gain.

Dalton gets rid of the ball quick, which stood out in the spring. There's his advantage over McKee, even if Dalton can be overaggressive. Dalton has played 16 seasons in this league for a reason.

"Andy has played a lot of football and Andy's played a lot of good football," Sirianni said. "To be able to have a guy like Andy and Tanner working together and working to push each other to get better, that's only going to make our team better."

Cole Payton update

Payton isn't in the run for QB2, as this is his developmental year. The fifth-round pick had a good Day 1, as he will throw the ball in coverage to tight window. That also got him in trouble, as he threw three intercpetions on Day 2.

The Eagles aren't keeping four quarterbacks, but Payton isn't giving them a reason to keep him based on his spring and through two practices. A lot can change in five weeks.

The verdict

No one is ahead in the competition at this point. McKee is expected to get the first crack with the second team on Day 3 of practice Saturday, as he'll rotate with Dalton throughout the session.

Too early to have a front runner right now. Maybe McKee or Dalton will get some separation onc ee the pads come on next week.