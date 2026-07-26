Three Eagles Veterans Who Could Lose Their Starting Jobs in Preseason

Training camp is a lot different for the Philadelphia Eagles than most other teams. Most of the starting jobs are already intact.

The battles in training camp will ultimately determine the 53-man roster, but those jobs are mostly for backup slots. There are some starting jobs available, which makes the summer even more intriguing.

Outside of the starting positions available, are there any veterans really in danger of losing their starting jobs? There are a few veterans to keep an eye on.

Marcus Epps (S)

The starting safety job opposite of Andrew Mukuba is up for grabs, a job Epps will open camp as the starter. Safety is wide open as anyone can win the job, but Epps is the front runner.

"I was pleasantly surprised," said Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Epps in May. "Maybe surprised is the wrong word because I just really didn't know him. But when he had to play last year, he came in and showed his experience, showed his instincts that he has for the game. I was pleased with the way he played last year.

"I wasn't considering him an old player at this point, but he's obviously a veteran. I think he'll do fine. I'm not sure what his injury history has been, but I think if he stays injury-free and if he wins the job, we'll be fine."

This is the starting position available on the Eagles roster. The Eagles are fine going into the season with Epps as the starter, but there could be an outside move coming.

Of course, this is up to Epps and how well he plays in camp.

Dontayvion Wicks (WR)

Wicks is the front runner for the WR2 job entering training camp. The lone top-four receiver that has experience with Sean Mannion on the coaching staff, Wicks is getting the opportunity for more targets in Philadelphia.

The WR2 battle is one to watch in camp. Wicks is the front runner for the job because Makai Lemon had a hamstring injury in training camp and lost valuable time getting reps with Jalen Hurts. Hollywood Brown also had a good spring to play his way into the race.

The Eagles are going to give Wicks the opportunity to seize the job heading into Week 1. Wicks is essentially on a two-year tryout, as the Eagles handed him a $12.5 million contract for 2027 after trading for him. This is going to be a long opportunity.

How does Wicks lose the job? If Lemon has an incredible camp and consistently catches the football, something Wicks does struggle at. This battle lasts longer if Lemon adapts to the NFL quickly -- and may last until the season.

Jalyx Hunt (EDGE)

Is this really a battle for a starting spot? Or a battle for playing time.

Hunt is the first team pass rusher opposite of Jonathan Greenard entering camp, and Greenard isn't going to come off the field much. The Eagles have Hunt on the first team for a reason.

Hunt was one of the top pass rushers on the Eagles last season, finishing with 52 tackles, 24 quarterback hits, three pass breakups, and a 16.9% pressure rate in 17 games.

His game improved when the Eagles acquired Jaelen Phillips, as Hunt had 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a 16.8% pressure rate from Weeks 10-17 (the weeks Phillips played). Imagine a full season with Jonathan Greenard?

"Just keep doing what he's doing," Fangio said in May. "He's had a nice progression. I see him growing his game in all aspects. I think he can and will rush better. He'll play the run better. It's just the natural progression. He's had a good progression.

"I think he's just ready to keep getting better and better."

Hunt is the front runner over Nolan Smith to start opposite Greenard, but Smith is going to get his opportunity for playing time too. What if Smith outplays Hunt over the summer? The Eagles can't take away snaps from him right?

Smith can make up for his offseason with on-the-field performance. This is the way to do it.