Eagles Projected Offense Starters In Major Trouble With Lane Johnson Out Against Rams

Add Lane Johnson to the list of offensive starters the Philadelphia Eagles won't have on Sunday.

Johnson is out of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams due to personal issues. He was dealing with some personal issues with his parents during the summer and admitted this is likely his final NFL season, but why he's missing Sunday's game is unknown.

Withpout Johnson, Markel Bell will start at right tackle -- and the Eagles will be down three starters on offense.

Not ideal for a football team that won't have it's starting wide receiver (DeVonta Smith) and starting tight end (Dallas Goedert) this week. Dontayvion Wicks will be the WR1 and Zach Ertz -- who wasn't on the roster two weeks ago -- will be the TE1.

This isn't ideal at all for the Eagles, who already have their problems scoring points and moving the ball. Due to personnel issues, offensive coordinator Sean mannion hasn't been able to run the offense he wanted -- and it's showing in the statistics.

The Eagles are 23rd in yards per game (302.3), 14th in yards per play (5.3), and 22nd in offensive points per game (18.3%). They are seventh in the NFL in plays run from shotgun (67.4%) and 30th in the league in three-and-out percentage (3.4%). They lead the NFL in plays running "11 personnel at 76.7% due to the lack of depth at tight end.

This is the projected starting lineup the Eagles are going with on Sunday. How will they find ways to score points?

QB -- Jalen Hurts

RB -- Saquon Barkley

WR -- Dontayvion Wicks

WR -- Makai Lemon

WR -- Darius Cooper

TE -- Zack Ertz

LT -- Jordan Mailata

LG -- Cam Jurgens

C -- Drew Kendall

RG -- Tyler Steen

RT -- Markel Bell

The Eagles are down three straters, inlcuding their best wide receiver, tight end, and offensive lineman. They're also down their WR4, so they're thin at that position as well.

Elijah Moore -- who played just six offensive snaps all yeear -- is the WR4. Makai Lemon -- who has struggled to catch up and get acclimated to the speed of the NFL game, is the WR2. Darius Cooper, -- who the Eagles won't play over Lemon for whatever reason -- is the WR3.

Ertz didn't even get the most snaps at tight end last week. Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins -- who both have a combined 3 catches for 12 yards this seaosn -- are the TE2 and TE3.

Markel Bell -- who has played one offensive snaps in his career -- is starting at right tackle. Even Fred Johnson is out this week.

How the Eagles will score points against the Rams is anyone's guess. Same with Jalen Hurts being able to protect himself.

This could be ugly on Sunday, but we'll have to wait and see.

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