Pressure Is Rising for Eagles' Recent Draft Classes Now That the Trade Deadline Is Over

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — With the trade deadline behind them and eight games left in a season gone bust, the Eagles will emerge from the bye week on Nov. 22 with shifting priorities.

The recent trades of Cam Jurgens and Jordan Davis have stripped some veteran production while loading up on future draft capital.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is likely sidelined for the season. The offense is sputtering under new coordinator Sean Mannion. The defense under Vic Fangio has been uneven. In the midst of seven consecutive losses after a 2-0 start, wins would be nice, but the real work will be evaluating the recent draft classes under live-fire exercises.

Eagles need to start evaluating for the future

Start with the 2026 class, which is already getting meaningful snaps for two of the premium picks.

Makai Lemon, the first-round wide receiver out of USC, is the clearest immediate contributor. After a quiet start, he’s become the most reliable target during the stretch without DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. Lemon has put together consecutive games with six-plus catches and 50-plus yards, scored his first NFL touchdown against Dallas, and led the team in targets and yards in recent losses to the Commanders and Giants.

In recent weeks, Lemon has shown nice hands (although the concentration drops have been problematic), route-running, and the slot ability the Eagles targeted when they traded up to get him. The yards-per-catch are modest so far. But in a post-A.J. Brown offense that needs a young WR to step forward, Lemon is doing a solid job.

The rest of the season will show whether Lemon can sustain his recent improvement with Smith and Wicks involved as the more important priorities. It's also a test for Mannion to keep Lemon in mind.

Lemon isn't the only Eagles rookie under the microscope

Eli Stowers, the second-round tight end from Vanderbilt, is further behind because of early injuries that landed him on injured reserve to start the season.

The athletic former college quarterback has shown some flashes, namely three catches for 53 yards against Washington, including a 34-yarder, albeit in garbage time. You can at least envision the ability to stress linebackers.

Eli Stowers is already showing flashes of the kind of upside he can bring to the Eagles' offense. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stowers is not displacing Dallas Goedert yet, but the long-term goal is clear. More snaps in 12 personnel or flexed out will tell the staff how quickly the Vandy product can be counted on for a real role in the offense.

Markel Bell, the third-round tackle from Miami, got thrown into the fire at right tackle after Lane Johnson’s retirement. The 6-foot-9, 345-pounder had a rough debut but has somewhat stabilized since. He’s not a finished product by any means—pressures and penalties remain an issue—but the size and improving processing are obvious.

With the offensive line in flux, Bell’s remaining games will serve as an extended audition for whether he can be a long-term starter or settle in as a backup swing tackle.

Assessing the Eagles' sophomores

Evaluating key components of the 2025 class, which is supposed to be further along, is all about piling repetitions on Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba.

Campbell, a first-round linebacker from Alabama, had a solid rookie year (All-Rookie consideration, productive when starting) and was set for a full-time weakside role next to Zack Baun after Nakobe Dean left in free agency.

Year 2 has been interrupted by lingering hamstring and quad issues, but the tools are there. The questions surrounding Campbell involve his instincts. When healthy, the rest of the season should clarify whether Campbell is a true three-down starter or just an athlete.

Mukuba, the second-round safety from Texas, is already a primary piece in the secondary, but the results have been mixed—missed tackles and coverage lapses have shown up.

Andrew Mukuba has a way to go before the Eagles can fully trust him in the secondary. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fangio has spoken well of Mukuba’s trajectory, but outsiders often see something different. Mukuba’s remaining snaps will determine how much the coaching staff trusts him in the back end of a defense that needs more consistency.

Ty Robinson, a fourth-round defensive tackle from Nebraska, has been buried on the depth chart behind Jalen Carter, Davis, Moro Ojomo and Byron Young.

In a defensive line room that just lost Davis, Robinson should join the rotation and every snap will help determine if he should stay a part of it in 2027.

Bottom line

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has always built through the draft. With extra premium picks coming in 2027 and beyond, the next eight weeks are the best chance to separate the keepers from the most recent drafts from those who won’t be part of any solution.

The record might not improve much for the Eagles, but the information gathered on these younger players should help determine the future.

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