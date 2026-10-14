Eagles' Snap Counts vs. Jaguars: Biggest Winners, Losers & Role Changes in Week 5

It was a game the Eagles deserved to lose, then suddenly, a game they deserved to win, only to lose in the end on a 57-yard field goal as time expired in a 19-17 loss to the Jaguars in London on Sunday. The loss left the Eagles at 2-3, their first time below .500 since Nick Sirianni’s first year as the head coach in 2021.

Here are five observations from the snap counts:

Snap count winners: Markel Bell, Willie Lampkin, Jake Majors

The Eagles’ young offensive linemen got a heavy dose of experience by playing all 62 offensive snaps. They had combined for just 64 in their careers. Bell, of course, is a third-round rookie, but Lampkin and Majors were undrafted, and these were their first career starts. There is still developmental work to be done, and continuity and chemistry to build, but those things take time.

“These are three young players that we have a ton of confidence in,” said OC Sean Mannion. “They're talented. They're getting their first taste of real action. I think they're going to keep getting better. We feel good about the depth of this group while we're kind of weathering the storm through some of these injuries.”

Snap count loser: Zach Ertz

With Dallas Goedert back after missing two games with a knee injury, the Eagles don’t seem invested in getting Ertz many reps. He got seven in London, and he is out of practice squad elevations, so if the Eagles want to keep him, they need to add him to the 53-man roster this week, cut him, or leave him on the practice squad. He needs eight more catches to set the franchise record for career receptions.

Snap count winner: Darius Cooper, WR

The receiver played a career-high 53 snaps. He has made the most of his reps all year, with four touchdowns on just seven catches, making him the first receiver in Eagles history to have four TDs in the first five games since Jeremy Maclin in 2014.

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) is seen against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Snap count loser: Jordan Davis

Davis was given a huge raise in the offseason, but his snap count is on the low side. He got just 35 on Sunday. Vic Fangio talked last week about trying to get him more time, but said this week that the defense was in a lot of nickel.

“Not much base, which only two of those guys play, so it kind of becomes three for two with him, [Moro] Ojomo, and Jalen [Carter]," said Fangio. "So those three, and then when you add the other two guys, it's going to spread it out some.”

Role Change: Kenny Moore

He spent his whole career as a slot cornerback, but Moore was thrust into a safety role after Michael Carter left with an abdominal injury. Moore played 44 snaps and made five tackles.

“When you consider the lack of background, he's never played safety in his career, gets here after training camp, limited reps with our defense, he's getting some in scout team, I thought he did a pretty damn good job considering the circumstances,” said Fangio.

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