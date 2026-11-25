PHILADELPHIA—In a season of head-scratching personnel decisions, such as keeping four quarterbacks, trading a Pro Bowl center, and pedaling a defensive tackle that you had just given a three-year, $78 million contract extension to eight months ago, the decision to keep five tight ends on the roster stands above them all.

Simply put, it makes no sense, especially with a second-round development pick that is Eli Stowers, who is in Year 3 of learning how to play tight end after being a quarterback his entire life.

My quest to find out why began in the days leading up to the game against the Steelers.

Eagles' tight end situation raises many questions as season winds down

It started with a question to head coach Nick Sirianni about it, specifically about how the offense can implement Stowers when you have four others: Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundy, Grant Calcaterra, and Zach Ertz. And each of them has an expiring contract.

"He's getting some vital opportunities to play on special teams as well. I think I've said this to you guys before: Guys that play on special teams and do a good job earn more and more reps through the trust that they build there," said Sirianni about the 54th player taken overall last spring.

"That's the ultimate portion of football where they have to block in space, tackle, and block destruct. As an offensive guy having to do that, that shows a lot about a guy, and I think he's doing a nice job there. I like how he's developing, and we'll see how that continues to progress.”

The progress is evidently slow. Stowers didn’t play a single offensive snap against the Steelers. He did get 20 special teams snaps. It’s something, anyway. It’s not like the other tight ends were getting many offensive snaps, either.

Goedert led the way in snaps

As expected, the veteran got 47 (89 percent). Mundt had eight, Ertz six, and Calcaterra, like Stowers, got a goose egg. Also, like Stowers, Calcaterra got 20 special teams snaps while Mundt got 14.

The even weirder part about it is that they inserted offensive lineman John Ojukwu in a jumbo package set. Not a tight end. Do they not trust them to block? Certainly, they could have done better than Ojukwu in his one snap—and his only snap this season—when a Steelers defender flew right by him and sacked Joe Milton. Couldn’t they?

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) before the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So, my quest to find out about the tight ends continued. The day after Sirianni talked, Sean Mannion held court, specifically asking how he could find a role for Stowers with four other tight ends clogging his path.

“I know one thing that is a total point of emphasis with this organization is player development,” said the offensive coordinator. “Even with Eli, his snaps throughout the season, each and every day he's out there on the practice field, we are totally focused on his development.

“I think as the season goes on, each week presents a different opportunity for different players on our roster, but our focus is completely on winning and doing the best thing we can for the Eagles to go out there and win the game. Eli's progressing nicely. We've got a deep group in the tight end room. Those roles will be always week to week in terms of what gives the Eagles the best chance to win.”

The Eagles put Ertz at the locker next to Stowers when the veteran tight end signed with the team’s practice squad on Oct. 10, wanting Ertz to be available for any questions or advice he could offer to a player 13 years younger than him.

Ertz gives his take on Stowers

So, how’s that going he was asked last week?

“He works his butt off,” said Ertz. “He wants to be really good. He understands that it's, it's a long journey, and I tell him all the time, you just gotta get better on day to day. That's what this whole league is about, is trying to be better today than you were yesterday.

“But the physical tools are so impressive. The work ethic is so impressive. His humility is so impressive. He's a guy that was a second-round pick for a reason, and to be able to just wanna learn and be a sponge each and every day, it's awesome to work with him.”

A role may yet come over the final seven games, but the Eagles should do themselves a favor and find out what he can do in a game, not just in practice or on special teams. Either way, they’re likely going to have to draft another TE this spring, but it would be nice to know more about what they already have.

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