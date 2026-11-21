PHILADELPHIA – Vic Fangio will miss Jordan Davis, perhaps more as a person, but certainly as a player, too. Davis was his nose tackle. The Eagles defensive coordinator doesn’t really have a nose tackle in the truest sense of the word, which is an anchor in the middle that is big, strong, and meaty, like Davis, who is 6-6, 335 pounds.

“Got a little emotional with him when we talked about it after (the trade) happened,” said Fangio. “I've got a lot of players that, over the years, I've remained in touch with and had a good relationship with, some 40 years ago, 30, 20, 10 years ago. He's one of them. So, I'll miss him personally, but he'll do good, and we'll be ready to roll.”

Rolling will be difficult with the Steelers Jaylen Warren and his 5.7 yards per carry coming to town. A good run stuffer would help, but Davis is gone.

So, who will Fangio roll with in the middle of the defense?

Here are the candidates.

Most likely choices

Ty Robinson and Byron Young. These are the top two favorites. Their snap counts will rise, and they must show they can handle the job and the increased workload. Robinson is 6-5, 290; Young is 6-3, 290.

“When I first came here, I told you guys I was gonna be a Swiss Army knife,” said Robinson. “All last year I was learning all three positions, so the playbook's the easiest part now. It's just to go out there and execute and try to fill the shoes of Jordan Davis. And those are some big shoes to fill. I know me and BY are gonna be out there handling our business.”

Added Young: “Ty and I are a little bit smaller, but we don't expect there to be any drop-off.”

Practice squad potentials

Gabe Hall. He is 6-6 but lean at 295 pounds. Fangio mentioned him as a possibility, though it feels like a stretch that the nose would suit him. Her made the opening-day roster heading into 2025, played two games, and then was released and added back to the practice squad.

Zion Wilson. He’s an interesting candidate, at 6-3, 320. He was moved to Davis’s locker in a surprising move, at least to him. Wilson said he came back from the bye and went to his locker in the back, where most of the practice squad players dress, only to find his stuff and nameplate gone. He thought he had been cut until someone told him he got moved to Davis’s locker.

To his right is Nolan Smith. Two stalls away to his right is Jalen Carter. On his left is Uar Bernard. Wilson said the team told him they wanted him to “be around the guys.”

By many accounts, Wilson has also had a good two weeks of scout team reps and could be poised for an elevation.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) and defensive tackle Leki Fotu (95) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leki Fotu. Fotu was signed to the practice squad on the same day the Davis trade was announced. He is a seven-year NFL veteran. Most recently, he spent training camp with the Giants this past summer. He is 6-5, 330 pounds, with 4.5 sacks in 66 games played and 26 starts.

“I’m ready to rock,” he said. “This is huge, man. I couldn't be more grateful and blessed to be in this position, so I’m gonna take advantage of the opportunity and go from there.”

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