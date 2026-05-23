Eagles Want Rocco Underwood To Exceed Hefty Expectations

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles’ first-round pick Makai Lemon figures to be an integral part of Sean Mannion’s offense during his rookie season.

There’s one Philadelphia rookie with an even clearer path to a role, however, and he wasn’t even drafted.

Rocco Underwood, who went the undrafted route out of Florida, is the only long snapper on the 90-man offseason roster, and the plan is for the Sunshine State native to be the organization’s long-term answer at the position, according to special teams coach Michael Clay.

“Obviously, I've been fortunate enough to have veteran long snappers that have played in the NFL, but it's always a great challenge to have a younger guy, and hopefully the young guy takes the reins and he's able to stay here for a long period of time,” Clay explained on Thursday at the Jefferson Health Training Complex. “I've been fortunate enough to coach [former Eagles LS] Rick Lovato and being around [former Eagles LS] Jon Dorenbos, two guys that have been stalwarts here in Philadelphia for so long.”

Last year, it was long-time Cleveland LS Charley Hughlett and Cal Adomitis, who had to fill in when Hughlett was down after core muscle surgery. Adomits is now in Pittsburgh.

Even though he has no competition, Underwood is by no means guaranteed the spot. With specialists, competition is always only a phone call away, and the Eagles will be monitoring other snappers across the league if there are any issues.

A Long-Term Answer?

Eagles long snapper Michael Clay speaks to reporters on May 21, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Clay believes Underwood is an NFL-level long snapper, though.

“Rocco, a couple weeks in, he's jelled really well with the veteran guys,” said Clay. “Athletic individual.”

With the Gators, Underwood was able to work with Joe Houston, a former NFL special teams coach.

“It's nice [that] he played under Joe Houston, who had coached in the NFL. [Underwood] knows the rigors of the NFL probably from talking to Joe, but he's doing a really good job,” Clay noted.

The most difficult step for Underwood could be when the pads come on because he’s undersized at 6-foot-3 and 231 pounds. That said, the NFL has lightened the load on long snappers with rule changes in recent seasons, taking head-on rushes out of the game.

“Obviously, once the pads come on, he gets an actual real rush, but he's taking it stride for stride, and him and [Special Teams Assistant] Tyler Brown meet every day,” said Clay. “I'm in there poking fun at him still. I'll rush him a couple times, [but] he's going to get rushed by a far better athlete in game situations. I think he's doing a really good job of, one, jelling with the veterans, getting familiar with them, then coming into work every day and trying to get better each and every day.”

The goal is to get the next Dorenbos, who spent a part of 11 seasons in Philadelphia, or Lovato, who spent part of nine seasons, made a Pro Bowl, and was the team’s long snapper for the franchise’s two Super Bowl wins.

“We're going to push Rocco to exceed those expectations, but we're going to take it day by day,” Clay surmised. “Obviously, you don't want to pigeonhole anybody on this roster. We're just trying to get day-by-day greatness out of Rocco and elevate his game even more than it is.”