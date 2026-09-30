Eagles Week 4 Injury Report: Is Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Set To Start vs. Rams?
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The biggest week of the Philadelphia Eagles' young season is upon us.
The Eagles are set for another showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the fourth time in the last three years both teams will meet. While the Eagles are 3-0 against the Rams, all the games have been entertainingly close.
Sunday should be no different, and it remains to be seen who will be available for the Eagles. Philadelphia had a walkthrough practice on Wednesday after playing on Monday night, but a lengthy injury report.
Here are some takeaways from the Wednesday injury report:
No Zack Baun
Baun is currently in the concussion protocol a sthe Eagles listed him as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. While it remains to be seen if Baun clears the protocol by the weekend, that means Jeremiah Trotter Jr. would be in line to start Sunday.
Trotter Jr. has played just six defensive snaps this season, as Baun and Jihaad Campbell have been healthy for teh first three weeks. He's still played, but has four tackles have come on special teams.
That could change come Sunday. Trotter Jr. could be in line for his first career start with the Eagles.
Down two WRs
Remember this is a walkthrough -- and a Wednesday practice -- so the Eagles could be going easy with some players. Smith's hamstring injury is notable following a relatively quiet second half on Monday night.
Smith did play all 20 offensive snaps in the second half, but had just one catch for four yards. If Smith has to miss Sunday, Dontayvion Wicks would be the WR1. Again, it's early in the week.
Hollywood Brown missed Week 3 with an ankle injury and missed Wednesday's practice. Elijah Moore played just six snaps and Darius Cooper four. Makai Lemon played 32 of the 47 offensive snaps (sans penalties).
Will Shipley added to injury report
Shipley missed the estimated practice with a foot injury, so we'll see what his status will be on Thursday. If Shipley can't go, that leaves the Eagles with just Saqion Barkley and Tank Bigsby as the active running backs.
The Eagles do have Jaydon Blue and Damion Pierce on the practice squad as eligible players to activate. Both Blue and Pierce have three practice squad elevations remaining.
Full Wednesday injury report
DNP – LB Zack Baun (concussion), WR Marquise Brown (ankle), TE Dallas Goedert (knee), T Fred Johnson (knee), RB Will Shipley (foot), WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring)
LIMITED – LB Jihaad Campbell (knee), DT Jordan Davis (calf), DT Moro Ojomo (calf/elbow)
FULL – RB Tank Bigsby (abdomen), DT Jalen Carter (wrist), WR Darius Cooper (knee), OLB Jonathan Greenard (pectoral), DT Byron Young (toe)
Wednesday's injury rpeort is an estimation since the practice was a walkthrough.
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Jeff Kerr covers the Philadelphia Eagles for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network and has covered the NFL for 10 years for CBS Sports. He's covered two Super Bowls, three conference championship games, and multiple playoff games in his career. Jeff also covers the Phillies for 97.3 ESPN FM in South Jersey and has been on the Phillies beat for multiple years. He also hosts multiple podcasts including an Eagles one for On SI.Follow JeffKerrPHL