Eagles Week 3 Injury Report: Good News Out Of Running Back Room

PHILADELPHIA – There was some good news in the Eagles’ running back room based off the team’s injury report on Friday. That news is Saquon Barkley (stinger) was a full participant a day after not practicing. Also, Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) went from not practicing on Thursday to limited participants on Friday.

So, forget about seeing the Eagles’ debut of any of the running backs on the practice squad – Carson Steele, Dameon Pierce, and Jaydon Blue. That’s not to say that maybe one of them won’t be elevated for Monday night’s game in Chicago, but the Eagles could have others to elevate, such as tight end Zach Ertz and defensive back Kenny Moore. One of them could be added to the 53-man roster this weekend, too, since the Eagles have an opening there.

Clearly, the extra day to heal is helping the banged-up Birds. By not playing until Monday night, the Eagles should have most of their injured ready to. If they had to play on Sunday, that may not have happened.

“Everyone knows what it is — a stinger — some are worse than others, and just keeping the nerves calmed down around it,” said Barkley after Friday’s practice. “Beautiful thing is it’s a Monday night game, so I have a little more time, but right now, the mindset is I'm good to go. Might have to put on a little cowboy collar for a little bit, but I'd rather that than something with my ankles and my feet and my legs.”

DeVonta Smith Has Yet To Be A Full Participant In Week 3 Practice

Sep 20, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch over Tennessee Titans cornerback Micah Robinson (21) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles hope for some good news on DeVonta Smith (hamstring) this weekend. The receiver, who was targeted 13 times in Week 2, making 10 catches for 117 yards, a touchdown, and several clutch receptions, went from not practicing on Wednesday to limited on Friday. He will likely play, however.

There’s good news surrounding others, too.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and safety Drew Mukuba were full participants. Both had been limited on Thursday.

Carter is playing with a cast on his right wrist to protect an injury. He played 41 snaps (77 percent) in the extreme Nashville heat in Week 2, recording his first sack of the season for a loss of nine yards.

“He actually did a little better than I thought he would because he's got a cast on his one hand and wrist area, and that can really hinder you, but he did better than I thought he would,” said defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Mukuba is battling a knee injury. He played 98 percent of the snaps and made six tackles.

“I thought Drew played an OK to good game,” said Fangio.

Outside linebacker/edge rusher Jonathan Greenard still has not logged a full practice. He was limited again on Friday with a pec strain suffered before training camp. Fangio said he has a better chance of playing on Monday than he did last week, but even if he does, the expectations will be tamped down initially.

“He's definitely not ready for a full workload,” said the DC. “He's not only coming off inactivity, he's coming off an injury. His injury for a good bit - the first, I don't know, four to six, seven weeks - he really couldn't do a whole lot conditioning wise, either. So yeah, he's nowhere near ready for a full load.”

Only two players did not practice on Friday – receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle) and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee).