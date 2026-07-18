Eagles' Zack Baun: Climbing The Rankings After Two Standout Seasons

The Saints didn’t know what they had in 2023. Four years in New Orleans, and the best they could do for Zack Baun was find a home for him on special teams, with a limited role on defense as a pass rusher.

So, in fairness, when he arrived in Philly, Eagles on Sports Illustrated staff at the time didn’t really know what the Eagles had in Baun, either. He never made it onto the top-25 list. Not even an honorable mention.

Vic Fangio knew, though, but the defensive coordinator didn’t readily volunteer that info until training camp was well underway.

Eagles on SI staff know now. So do Eagles fans everywhere. Baun is a darn good linebacker. Good enough to land at No. 6 on this year’s top-25 list. Last year, he was ranked No. 11. He has had two standout seasons now in Fangio’s defense.

The list was compiled by this year’s staff at Philadelphia Eagles on Sports Illustrated – Jeff Kerr, John McMullen, and Ed Kracz. Players were ranked from one through 25, with first place landing one point, second two points, and so on down to 25 points for 25th place.

Baun collected 17 points. It landed him in a tie with another player, who won the tiebreaker because that player received one second-place vote. He will be revealed on Sunday.

As for Baun, the highest ranking he received was No. 3, which is where McMullen placed him. Kerr had Baun at No. 6; Kracz at No. 8.

Baun is in his second year of a three-year, $51 million contract he signed after his breakout season in 2024, when he joined the Eagles as a free agent from the Saints, who must be kicking themselves at what their former third-round pick in 2020 has done.

Best Could Still Be Yet To Come For Zack Baun

Eagles All-Pro LB Zack Baun is mobbed by reporters after practice on July 23, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles on SI

He has played 32 games in two seasons with the Eagles, collecting 274 tackles, with 18 for loss, 11 sacks, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. In short, he’s always around the ball.

Now in his third season with Fangio, there could be even greater heights ahead for Baun, who is just 29.

“I've grown a lot as a player especially in this scheme but learning where I can make plays, where are the weaknesses of the defense, who's dropping where, who to communicate to,” he said. “If communication needs to go from a safety down to an outside backer, if it's not clear or I don't hear it, I'll make sure that the D-line gets that that communication. So being able to implement myself in ways that is outside of my position in my realm has really been cool.”

Here is the top-25 list so far:

No. 25 – Tank Bigsby

No. 24 – Jake Elliott

No. 23 – Makai Lemon

No. 22 – Braden Mann

No. 21 – Drew Mukuba

No. 20 – Tyler Steen

No. 19 – Jihaad Campbell

No. 18 – Nolan Smith

No. 17 – Riq Woolen

No. 16 – Cam Jurgens

No. 15 – Jalyx Hunt

No. 14 – Moro Ojomo

No. 13 – Dallas Goedert

No. 12 – Jonathan Greenard

No. 11 – Landon Dickerson

No. 10 – Jordan Davis

No. 9 – Jalen Hurts

No. 8 – Jordan Mailata

No. 7 – DeVonta Smith

No. 6 – Zack Baun