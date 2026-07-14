3 Concerning Questions Facing Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. And Eagles LB Position

Linebacker was a problem on the Philadelphia Eagles for years.

Shouldn't be a coincidence when the Eagles adressed improving the linebacker position they started winning championships. This started with Jordan Hicks, Nigel Bradham, and Mychal Kendricks in the 2017 season and continued with T.J. Edwards, Nakobe Dean, and Zack Baun over the last few years.

Once the Eagles committed to paying and developing linebackers, the defense became elite. Also helps Vic Fangio is a linebacker savant.

The Eagles are pretty set at linebacker in 2026. Baun leads the unit and 2025 first-round pick Jihaad Campbell gets his opportunity to start. The backups are set too with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon.

There's little concern at linebacker right? Questions still need to be answered, as with every position.

As the position-by-position preview series continues, we'll take a look at linebacker. Here were the other positions featured in our position-by-position preview series.

Three questions at quarterback: What is Tanner McKee's future?

Three pressing questions at running back: Is Saquon Barkley back?

Three questions at wide receiver: Is there too much pressure on Makai Lemon?

Three questions at tight end: Is this the end for Dallas Goedert?

Three questions at tackle: Is this the final year for Lane Johnson?

Three questions at guard: Is Landon Dickerson one injury away from retiring?

Three questions at center: Is Cam Jurgens really 100% heading into the season?

Three questions at pass rusher: Are Eagles really interested in Maxx Crosby?

Three questions at defensive tackle: Are Eagles and Jalen Carter getting an extension done?

Is Jihaad Campbell ready to start in place of Nakobe Dean?

Due to all the draft picks the Eagles have to pay and the investment of Campbell as a first-round pick last season, Dean wasn't coming back to the Eagles. Dean signed a massive deal with the Raiders in free agency, one he certainly deserved.

That paved the way for Campbell to start this season, and the Eagles believe he's ready. Campbell had a shoulder procedure this offseason and missed spring practices, but he's expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Having a solid rookie season, Campbell finished with 80 tackles and a forced fumble, while also having the fourth-highest coverage grade amongst all NFL linebackers (78.6, minimum 600 snaps).

The potential is there for Campbell to be a good linebacker, especially with Zack Baun teaching him. Campbell has grown exponentially as a player since his rookie year, learning the intracies of the game.

All he has to do is stay on the field.

Can Jeremiah Trotter Jr. take Campbell's starting job?

Trotter Jr. certainly has the talent to be a starting off-ball linebacker on this team. He's always in position to make a play and is around the football.

Give Trotter Jr. credit for making the most of his opportunity when Campbell is rehabbing. If the Eagles need Trotter Jr. to start, he can certainly do it and perform at a high level.

Trotter Jr. has the instincts and the tutelage from his dad, but he's the one going out and making plays in practice. The Eagles are three-deep at linebacker thanks to Trotter Jr. competing with Campbell for a starting job.

Campbell is the starter as long as he's on the field. Good for Trotter Jr. to give him legitimate competition, but this is Campbell's job. There's a reason why the Eagles drafted him in the first round.

As for Trotter Jr., he's a starting linebacker in the NFL -- somewhere.

What is the ceiling for Smael Mondon?

There was a lot to like with how Mondon developed last season. He was a valuable special teams player during the year and even earned first-team reps in dime packages in training camp.

Mondon certainly has a spot on this team as a No. 4 linebacker heading into year two, but can he find his way into more playing time? This is where drafting and developing is crucial.

Mondon is one injury away from more playing time this year. The Eagles also can't pay everybody on defense, which is why Dean isn't in Philadlephia anymore. Zack Baun is still elite, but he's also getting older.

There may be room for Mondon to play in the future, and the Eagles just have to keep developing him. He showed enough last season where he could start for this team down the road.