Every Player on the Roster Bubble for the Eagles: Who's In, Who's Out

When breaking down the Philadelphia Eagles roster and the roster spots available, there aren't that many spots up for grabs.

Breaking down the entire 90-man roster, 30 players were roster locks and 13 players were determined likely to be on the roster. That's 43 of the 53 spots, meaning 10 spots are up for grabs.

Just going through the position battles, it's pretty simple to tell what spots are available and who's battling for a roster spot. Let's do a breakdown of those bubble players and who's the front runner to take those spots.

Quarterback

Spots available: 2

The players: Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

The QB2 battle is the one to keep an eye on this summer. Tanner McKee was the QB2 last seaosn, but Andy Dalton had more of the QB2 reps during the open minicamp practices to the media.

Technically two spots are up for grabs here, pending on what the Eagles do with McKee. This will come down to whether the Eagles can trade McKee and get a good Day 3 pick for him and how Cole Payton looks this summer.

Dalton is the player most likely of the three to have a job, but that's what training camp is for.

Who makes it?: Dalton, Payton

Wide receiver

Spots available: 1 or 2

The players: Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson, Elijah Moore, Britain Covey

The top four receivers are set, but who is going to win the battle for the WR5?

Wilson is the front runner to win the job, because of his ability to do the "dirty" work at wideout. Wilson blocks well and goes over the middle of the field. Helps he also has a good connection with Jalen Hurts.

Cooper was a player the Eagle sliked last season, but his pathway to the roster was Wilson's injury. Moore is auditioning for 31 other teams, including the Eagles. He doesn't provide much on special teams either.

Covey can make the team as a punt returner, but the Eagles will use some roster gymnastics here.

Who makes it?: Wilson

Guard

Spots available: 3

The players: Myles Hinton, Drew Kendall, Michael Jordan, Micah Morris, Willie Lampkin, Hollin Pierce

If there's any position on the offense that's wide open, it's the No. 3 guard spot. There's a roster battle brewing not only for that spot, but the spots behind starters Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen.

Three of these six players are going to make the roster. Kendall will be one as the backup center and guard. Morris has an excellent opportunity to have a strong camp and win this job.

Jordan has the most experience, but nothing is guaranteed. Hinton has a shot since he's cross training between guard and tackle. There could be a spot for him.

Who makes it?: Kendall, Jordan, Morris

Defensive tackle

Spots available: 2

The players: Ty Robinson, Gabe Hall, Zion Wilson, Uar Bernard

Putting Bernard in this equation is tricky. Having six defensive tackles on the roster is a bit much, but that sixth defensive tackle spot is for him.

Who will the fifth defensive tackle spot go to? We're assuming Byron Young has earned his spot, so can Robinson significantly improve from last year?

Wilson is an intriguing prospect who could develop on the practice squad. Hall deserves to be on a 53-man roster somewhere.

Who makes it?: Robinson, Bernard

Cornerback

Spots available: 1

The players: Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, Mac McWilliams, Ambry Thomas

This spot may be Ringo's to lose after looking at the top four. The Eagles are very deep at cornerback with Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and Tariq Woolen. Jonathan Jones is close to being a roster lock at this stage in the game.

Bennett has fallen out of favor with Vic Fangio, but that could change this summer. Ringo has the edge because of how excellent he is on special teams.

McWilliams and Thomas have an uphill battle here. They have to force the Eagles to take six corners.

Who makes it?: Ringo

Safety

Spots available: 2

The players: Michael Carter, Cole Wisniewski, J.T. Gray, Andre Sam, Maximus Pulley, Kapena Gushiken

Whether Epps wins the job as the second starting safety or not, there should be a spot for him on this roster. If the Eagles acquire a safety sometime in the next few weeks, this spot goes down to one.

Carter is the front runner for this spot, due to his ability to play the slot and safety. There's a lot to like about Gushiken too because he can play multiple positions in the secondary, and he's a good special teams player.

We have yet to see Wisniewski and Pulley on the field, but both are intriguing prospects. They have a shot.

Who makes it?: Carter, Wisniewski