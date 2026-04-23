Final Eagles-Only Mock Draft With Two Trades And Help On Both Lines

The draft has arrived. After countless mock drafts, endless trade speculations, and so many, many rumors, the 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night (8 p.m.) in Pittsburgh.

The Eagles currently own the 23rd overall pick. It’s highly unlikely they will stay there because Howie Roseman has traded up in seven of the previous 10 drafts. He stayed put twice and moved back in only one.

Most mocksters agree that the Eagles will take an offensive lineman with their first pick. My final mock is no different than those, except mine will zag where most have zigged. Yes, an offensive lineman will arrive in the first round, but the Eagles will trade down to do it.

With next year’s draft expected to be deeper and more talented, general manager Howie Roseman will make two trades (OK, probably double that) and acquire an extra pick in the third and fourth rounds in 2027 in the two deals.

ROUND 1

23: TRADE. Eagles move back with the Chiefs, sending this pick to Kansas City for its pick at No. 29 and a Chiefs third-round choice in next year’s draft. Roseman has only moved down once in the past 10 years, and that was the first draft after their first Super Bowl. Roseman moved out of the first round all together in 2018 rather than make a pick at No. 32.

The GM has moved up seven time in the last 10 years and stayed put twice, but again, it’s an outside-the-box zag:

29: Max Iheanachor, Offensive Line, Arizona State. If he’s not here, there will be other options available in the trenches. Howie Roseman isn’t known for trading down. The GM prefers to be aggressive and move up, and he very well could. In his final mock draft, NFL draft lead analyst Daniel Jeremiah has the Eagles giving up to 15 with the Buccaneers and taking Kadyn Proctor.

Defensive Help And Receiver Arrives Next For Eagles

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ROUND 2

54: Treydan Stukes, Safety, Arizona. Will turn 25 in September, but the Eagles had him in for top-30 visit and no doubt will like his ascension from a college walk-on to team captain, as well as some very athletic traits.

60 (after trade): Chris Bell, Receiver, Louisville. At 6-2, 220 pounds, he is similar to soon-to-be-traded A.J. Brown from a physical standpoint. Bell probably would have been a first-round pick if not for a knee injury last year.

ROUND 3

68: TRADE. Eagles move back into the second round, sending this pick and No. 98 to the Bears in exchange for Chicago’s 60th overall pick and a fourth-round selection (maybe Roseman talks Chicago into making it a third) in next year’s draft. With the 60th pick, Philly took Chris Bell.

98: Sent to Bears.

ROUND 4

114: LT Overton, Edge, Alabama. Big strong player who needs to work on his get off to be a consistent QB disruptor.

137: Zane Durant, Defensive Tackle, Penn State. The Eagles are always looking to add depth to the defensive line, and Durant would make a great addition to that rotation.

ROUND 5

178: Cole Payton, Quarterback North Dakota State. It’s been 10 years since the Eagles took NDSU quarterback Carson Wentz. Philly could use a developmental QB with Tanner McKee in the final year of his contract and veteran Andy Dalton, who will turn during a season that could be his last in the NFL.

ROUND 6

197: Joe Royer, Tight End, Cincinnati. The Eagles found Bret Celek at Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2007 draft, so why not try to find another late-round gem from the same school?