Four Eagles Whose Jobs Could Be On the Line in OTAs: Can Nolan Smith Make Most Of His Second Chance?

The Philadelphia Eagles have already begun the process of preparing for their 2026 season, as this week begins Phase III of OTAs.

There will be six voluntary minicamp practices starting this week. Three will be held this week and three next week before the two-day mandatory minicamp on June 9 and 10.

Competitions will be beginning and performances will be evaluated. Minicamp is just the appetizer for what's to come in training camp this summer. This is how Mekhi Becton jumped Tyler Steen in the right guard competition two years ago and how Reed Blankenship got his name on the radar.

Even though the Eagles will be in shells and shorts, minicamp is important for position battles. These are four players that will have to be on the lookout over the next three weeks.

Their jobs could be on the line this summer if they don't hold serve.

Nolan Smith (EDGE)

Smith was already in a battle with Jalyx Hunt for playing time opposite of Jonathan Greenard, and he was going to play a significant role in the rotation. Off-field issues are why Smith is on this list in the first place.

Smith's speeding endeavors last week are why he's in the spotlight, as he'll have to face the Eagles and the media head on over the next week. The sooner Smith takes control of the issue, the better.

If Smith does get a punishment, it will be handled in house. He'll still have to battle Hunt for playing time, but Hunt has the upper hand for more snaps in 2026 -- and in a better situation to earn a contract extension -- then Smith.

Smith has a lot to prove this summer, and over the next two years.

Tyler Steen (RG)

The Eagles demonstrated their faith in Steen by not signing a right guard in the first two months of free agency nor selecting a guard in the first two days of the draft. Steen gets the vote of confidence as the starting right guard entering minicamp.

There isn't much Steen can do to lose his job, unless he completely has a poor three weeks of practice. The Eagles may still add a right guard anyway, because of the lack of depth behind Steen.

This is a massive three weeks for Drew Kendall, Willie Lampkin, Hollin Pierce, and Micah Morris. If they don't show enough progression in minicamp, the Eagles may have to take action and sign a veteran guard for depth behind Dickerson and Steen.

A few free agents may even compete with Steen for the starting job. This is an important three weeks for Steen.

Marcus Epps (S)

Epps is the front runner for the starting safety job opposite of Andrew Mukuba. He has the confidence of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and has been with the Eagles for nearly a year.

The former Eagles starting safety has had a career resurgence at 30 years old, and has earned his status as a starting safety heading into minicamp. The Eagles spend the fewest amount of cash at safety in the NFL, which favors Epps' chances of starting heading into training camp.

This is a position the Eagles are looking to improve this summer, and could still search for a trade candidate before or at some point during camp. This is up to Epps to change the Eagles' mind, but they aren't deep at safety anyway.

There may be outside competition for the starting safety job opposite Mukuba regardless.

Dontayvion Wicks (WR)

Whoever opens minicamp as the Eagles' WR2 is up in the air, as how the wide receivers are utilized outside of DeVonta Smith is unknown.

Makai Lemon is going to be primarily featured in the slot, but does that take away snaps form Wicks? Or does Wicks open camp with more reps with the first-team offense as Lemon is still getting acclimated to the NFL?

The Eagles have big plans for Lemon, but it will be up to Wicks to stall them as long as possible. This is an opportunity for Wicks to prove he's a WR2 after the Packers shipped him off. The Eagles showed their vote of confidence in Wicks by giving him a one-year extension, so that part is settled.

Wicks has to prove this summer he can be a reliable weapon in the passing game, and earn a significant share of the targets. This is his opportunity.