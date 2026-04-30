With NFL Draft Complete, Four Free Agents That Could Push Eagles Over The Top

There isn't much left on the Philadelphia Eagles shopping list after a successful NFl Draft.

Did the Eagles fill all their needs? Of course not, but those needs aren't as dire as other NFL teams. The Eagles don't need a wide receiver as bad as the New England Patriots, but they could use help at certain positions.

The interior offensive line and safety positions aren't deep. There could be improvements made amongst the starters, but nothing that needs immediate attention.

When a team has a talented roster like the Eagles it's hard to nitpick for a team that's a Super Bowl contender. How can a team with a loaded roster get even better?

Fortunately, there is a way for the Eagles to get better. Leave no stone unturned.

Here are a few free agents to ensure another Super Bowl for the Eagles.

Mekhi Becton (RG)

Tyler Steen is a fine right guard and an NFL start. Could the Eagles do better?

Becton was one of the best right guards in football the year he played with the Eagles, his first year playing the position. Of course, Jeff Stoutland was the offensive line coach when Becton was last in Philadelphia.

If Becton would return to the Eagles, he would need to improve his pass blocking. Becton allowed four sacks and 33 pressures at right guard last season, a pressure rate allowed of 7.7%. Those numbers --and salary -- justified his release from the Chargers.

Steen's numbers were slightly better, but the Eagles need depth at guard. Becton would fit either role, even if he's likely looking to be a starter.

Kevin Zeitler (G)

Notice the theme here? The Eagles could use more depth at guard, especially since the backup interior offensive linemen of Micah Morris, Hollin Pierce, Drew Kendall, and Willie Lampkin have played a combined zero snaps at guard in a regular season game.

Zeitler isn't expected to bear Steen out at right guard, but provides a veteran presence as a backup at the very least. He allowed just four sacks on 909 total snaps at right guard at the age of 35, and is a proven leader.

On an offensive line as good as the Eagles, Zeitler could give the NFL one more year -- and a shot at a Super Bowl title.

Donovan Wilson (S)

Wilson is the best of a poor free agent crop of safeties, but the Eagles should bring in veteran competition to compete with Marcus Epps (a veteran himself), Michael Carter, and Cole Wisniewski.

Wilson's coverage significantly dropped last season, as he allowed a 78.4% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks -- the eighth-highest for qualified safeties. He's also 31 years old and better against the run.

Perhaps a one-year deal with an opportunity to win the starting job in camp will motivate Wilson, but this free agent class of safeties remaining isn't great.

The solution may be via trade. Perhaps Budda Baker or Grant Delpit are available.

James Daniels (G)

Another guard! This is really want the Eagles could use, and the position where there are a lot of solid players available.

Daniels is going to be very affordable, due to suffering an Achilles tear in 2024 and only playing four games. When Daniels returned in 2025, he played just three snaps before a pectoral injury ended his season. The injury bug hasn't been kind to Daniels, which led to his release form the Dolphins in February.

Not only is Daniels available, but versatile. He's played 1,626 snaps at left guard and 3,437 snaps at right guard in his career. He's also played over 500 snaps at center, checking all three boxes for the interior offensive line.

The Eagles could give Daniels a chance with a one-year flyer and call it a day in regards to the interior offensive line. Let Daniels see if he can win a roster spot in camp.

Brandon Graham (EDGE)

The longest-tenured player in franchise history has yet to officially confirm he's back for one more season, but if Graham wants to come back...

When Graham is in the locker room, the mood is better. He brings an edge to the defense (even at 38) and is one of the most respected players in that building. The Eagles did have a spark once Graham returned midway through last season.

Graham wouldn't play much on a defensive line with Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, and Arnold Ebiketie -- and that's okay. He's still a productive player, having 3.0 sacks and three quarterback hits in nine games last season.

If Graham is the fifth pass rusher, the Eagles are set at the position -- covered for injury and roster depth. They also will have a leader in the locker room, and Graham can win another championship in an Eagles uniform.

Win-win for all parties involved.