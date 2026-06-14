PHILADELPHIA — Sean Mannion’s offense is getting most of the headlines this offseason, but a couple of trips to Medellín for stem cell treatment could end up being the biggest outside contributor to an Eagles' offensive resurgence in 2026.

In this era of Eagles' football, 11 wins, a division title, and a one-and-done playoff exit as the favorite are no longer acceptable. In many other cities, that resume might earn a head coach a contract extension.

Not here. What’s remarkable, though, is that the Eagles reached that level despite major injury issues plaguing three of their best offensive linemen. Three-time Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson and two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens battled through a host of physical problems that eroded their usual dominance, while future Hall of Famer Lane Johnson missed nearly half the season with a Lisfranc injury.

The offensive line has long been the bedrock of Philadelphia’s success. Last year, it was merely pedestrian compared to the historic unit that helped Saquon Barkley reach unprecedented heights the season prior.

Perhaps the 2025 Eagles weren’t going to be good enough to beat Seattle or the Los Angeles Rams in the postseason, but does anyone doubt 13 wins and an opportunity to beat the top contenders if that OL trio was performing at an optimal level even with the other offensive struggles?

New offensive line coach Chris Kuper, who enjoyed an eight-year NFL playing career in Denver before injuries cut it short, brings real-world perspective to his position that could help.

“I guess it’s just understanding being in those shoes,” Kuper said. “My career ended in a way I didn’t necessarily want. Injury had a lot to do with that.”

That experience could help Kuper guide his players through recovery and reach a better performance level.

“Understanding what those really bad injuries can do to a guy and what needs to happen for him to get back to playing at his best… It’s patience. It’s reading body language,” Kuper explained. “You have to learn your players and learn those things to try and help them.”

Needed Bounce Back

Pro Bowl LG Landon Dickerson talks to reporters after practice on July 25, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Heading into the 2026 season, Johnson enters his 14th year fully healthy. Dickerson and Jurgens, meanwhile, participated in every spring practice after undergoing stem cell treatment in Colombia.

While the offense as a whole looked clunky as it installed Mannion’s new scheme in OTAs, the clearest positive sign was watching Dickerson and Jurgens move freely and enjoy football again—unlike the visible misery they endured last season.

“When you go through a season, you get a lot of wear and tear, and that’s kind of how the NFL is,” Jurgens said after the final minicamp practice. “It’s always tough going in after the Super Bowl [LIX}, getting back surgery, and you don’t really get that offseason.”

The Nebraska product made the trip to South America because he’s committed to using every available resource.

“I play in the NFL, they pay me money, so I’m going to do everything I can to get my body right,” Jurgens said. “Stem cells are a great option. I’ve talked to a lot of guys around the league, and I’ve noticed such a good change since I’ve been down there.”

Jurgens was quick to note it wasn’t a magic fix by itself.

“It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what the treatment did versus everything else, because we finally had a full offseason to train and prepare,” he explained. “But the pain has gone down significantly. My quality of life is better. That’s what you expect from a real offseason.”

Kuper is focused on smart management to keep his stars fresh.

“It might be, ‘Hey, you need to take this drill off,’ or, ‘We’ve got to get you in this type of shape,’” he said. “I know Landon went through a bunch last year. Having a true offseason to get his body right is going to help. Offensive linemen need to work on strength, flexibility, and movement skills. If that’s taken away, you’re playing catch-up all year.”

Stem cells aren’t a miracle cure. But for highly-paid athletes with the means to access cutting-edge treatment, they represent a smart, proactive investment.

“I know it’s helping me feel better, and that’s the main thing,” Jurgens said.

As for stem cells trumping Mannion's scheme, understand even if the young coordinator lives up to Jordan Mailata's "evil genius" hype, without his top stars on the offensive line, the Eagles' offense will struggle.