Free agency certainly hasn't been as exciting for the Philadelphia Eagles in recent years.

This is the product of drafting well over the past few seasons. The Eagles haven't had to use free agency to plug up significant holes on there roster because they have hit on a lot of their draft picks.

The priority for the Eagles has been to sign their own players to extensions and keep their premium players in the fold. They no longer have to rely on a top free agent at a position of need, since the Eagles took care of that by hitting on draft picks.

In recent years, the Eagles have relied on cheaper free agent contracts and one-year deals. The cash does add up and the future extensions to their own draft picks have affected their ability to pursue the top free agents -- which is fine for the Eagles.

What about the free agents they did sign this offseason? Is there any buyers remorse with any of them?

The ones that aren't turning out to be great signings, many aren't guaranteed roster spots. They'll need big summers to prove their worth.

Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (DE)

The one-year deal the Eagles gave Tyron-Shoyinka didn't even last until June, as he was placed on the reserve/retired list. Tyron-Shoyinka didn't show up to mandatory minicamp and wasn't present for any of the practices available to the media.

The Eagles signed Tyron-Shoyinka to $1.4 million, as he was competing for a roster spot as a No. 5 pass rusher. Perhaps Tyron-Shoyinka had a change of heart and decided he didn't want to play football anymore.

A quick reaction by the Eagles occurred prior to Tyron-Shoyinka's retirement, a sthey signed A.J. Epenesa.

Fred Johnson (RT)

The Eagles signed Johnson to a one-year deal for $2.1 million, but $800,000 is guaranteed. Johnson was believed to be the No. 3 tackle before the Eagles drafted Markel Bell, then the Eagles had Bell working ahead of him at right tackle when Lane Johnson was missing a portion of voluntary minicamp.

Johnson is still the No. 3 tackle, but Bell is further along in his development than the Eagles initially thought. Bell could play a significant role for the Eagles as a swing tackle this season, if he can beat out Johnson.

If Bell does beat out Johnson, do the Eagles keep him on the roster or do they cut bait? That's up to Myles Hinton, Hollin Pierce, and Cameron Williams.

Dameon Pierce (RB)

The Eagles brought in Pierce for running back depth this summer, and to compete with Will Shipley for the No. 3 running back job. Shipley is the clear front runner for that role, while Pierce hasn't really set himself up to be a top competitor to SAhipley.

Perhaps training camp will be a better opportunity for Pierce, especially when he gets a chance to return kicks. Pierce is only getting $250,000 guaranteed, so it doesn't matter much if he makes the roster or not.

Grant Calcaterra (TE)

Another contract that isn't costing the Eagles much, as Calcaterra is only getting $700,000 guaranteed. The Eagles brought Calcaterra back on a one-year deal for $2 million, yet he's a long shot to make the roster.

Dallas Goedert and Eli Stowers are roster locks, while Johnny Mundt is as close to being one. Calcaterra has a chance to make the roster if the Eagles keep four tight ends, but he doesn't cost much at the end of the day.

The Eagles have a lot of one-year deals this offseason. There isn't much of a commitment in them.