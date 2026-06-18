Why Veteran Players Are Suddenly Retiring After Signing With Eagles

Joe Tyron-Shoyinka was one of the free agent signings by the Philadelphia Eagles in March. He won't play a down for the franchise.

After being a no-show this spring, the Eagles placed Tyron-Shoyinka on the reserve/retired list this week. Tyron-Shoyinka didn't even last three months with the team before deciding to call it a career.

Whether Tyron-Shoyinka would have made the Eagles or not was up for debate. He was battling for a roster spot in a crowded pass rusher room, and the Eagles countered with his absence by signing AJ Epenesa -- who was ahead of Tyron-Shoyinka based on talent and production.

Essentially, Tyron-Shoyinka's odds of making the roster were long -- but not impossible. At the end of the day, Tyron-Shoyinka became the latest veteran player to suddenly retire after signing with the Eagles.

This has been a trend of late. Tyron-Shoyinka is the fifth Eagles player in the last four years to abruptly retire after signing of getting traded to the Eagles -- and alot of these players are notable names.

Some of those players came back. Others never did, but it does ponder the question. What is it in the Eagles organization that makes players want to give up on the Eagles?

This isn't an indictment on the Eagles. Not in the least.

The players that walked away

Myles Jack (2023)

Jack retired two weeks after signing with the Eagles, and actually was with the first team at linebacker on the firts day he practiced with the team. Jack fell down the depth chart and retired abruptly to go to trade school. He un-retired and joined the Pittsburgh Steelers three months later.

DeVante Parker (2024)

Parker signed with the Eagles in March of 2024, but retired in May during OTAs -- citing to spend more time with his family and children. Parker was 31 years old and played nine seasons, and was expected to compete for the WR3 spot that offseason.

Za'Darius Smith (2025)

Smith signed with the Eagles after Week 1 of last season, having 1.5 sacks in five games. Then he decided to walk away from football in the middle of his 11th season, no reasons. The Eagles just released Smith from the reserve/retired list in case he wants to come back.

Smith wanted to chase a Super bowl with Philadelphia. When he retired, perhaps he felt that wasn't going to happen. Or he just had a change of heart.

Jaire Alexander (2025)

The Eagles traded for the 28-year-old Alexander on November 1, but he was placed on the reserve/retired list just 11 days later. Alexander admitted he retired because his knees were swelling up again, so he made the decision to retire without ever playing a game for the team.

Joe Tyron-Shoyinka (2026)

The Eagles signed Tyron-Shoyinka to a one-year deal in March, but he was not present for the open OTA practices to the media nor mandatory minicamp. Tyron-Shoyinka retired days later, with no reason given yet.

Why does this happen to the Eagles?

There are multiple reasons why the Eagles have seemed to have been the franchise where players had it with football. The sport is very demanding already, and the Eagles have a winning culture for a reason.

For a lot of the veterans, they have been through the grind and had the drive to make it in the league. Once veterans become fully vested and eligible to receive a lifetime pension benefit, things change. This happens after four accredited seasons in the league, which all these players that abruptly retired were eligible.

Alexander had an injury he couldn't recover from, which is more than understandable. Smith played in the NFL and long time and seemed to enjoy playing football, but perhaps he had a change of heart.

Jack was considering retirement before he signed with the Eagles. Parker made the decision early to walk away, much like Tyron-Shoyinka. Perhaps they just were ready to move on to the next stage of their life.

Maybe the Eagles culture is part of it, and the locker room is admittedly different from others based on talking to players that signed with Philadelphia from other teams. The Eagles aren't to blame, as so many factors go into a player deciding to walk away.

Football is a demanding game. If you aren't 100% invested in it, that is usually the sign it's time to step away from the game.

Players want to walk away on their terms. The majority of these players did.